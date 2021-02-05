Upgrade your smartphone gaming with newest vivo Y31

MANILA, Philippines — Powering up on fun and productivity among Filipino youth is made more possible as global smartphone brand vivo announces the release of its latest smartphone, the vivo Y31.

The newest addition to the brand’s Y-series has an exciting list of updates to make this latest release a definite step-up from its predecessor. From a faster processor and longer battery life to flagship-like camera features, the vivo Y31 is an unrivaled choice at an affordable price.

Designed for efficiency and versatility, the Y31 runs on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 6-series octa-core processor. This is a performance-defining processor operating on Android 11 for a further enhanced entertainment experience.

It also has a significantly longer-lasting run time with a 5,000mAh battery that’s conveniently supported with an 18W fast charge, for uninterrupted use.

Photo Release A dynamic experience awaits in the newest vivo Y31, packed with longer-lasting battery life and high-end technology beyond its smartphone category, making it the best choice at only P12,999. Experience powerful all-day fun and productivity with the vivo Y31.

Staying true to its aim of matching the taste and dynamism of its users, the vivo Y31 is equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera to allow for clear shots from morning until night with its advanced night mode feature.

It also sports two more rear cameras, particularly a 2-megapixel bokeh camera, and another 2-megapixel macro camera. And just the same, the front 8-megapixel camera of the Y31 delivers finer captures in both photo and video mode.

More than camera quality, it also showcases a stunning display, making it a desirable entertainment and gaming device.

Colors pop with a 6.58-inch full HD screen and a game-changing Halo FullView™ Display. This makes browsing photos and videos easier, chatting better and reading hassle-free while providing a more immersive viewing experience with its edge-to-edge display.

The Y31 also boasts an 8GB and 128GB RAM/ROM storage packaged in a sleek 8.36mm slim and light body that’s easy to hold.

It is no doubt that the vivo Y31 is the real deal when looking for a smartphone that delivers on power, versatility, quality and style, all at the price point that’s most accessible for everyone.

Ahead of its official availability in the Philippines, the vivo Y31 can be preordered from February 6 to 12, along with exclusive premium freebies.

For more details, visit www.vivo.com/ph or follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.