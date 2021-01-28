Acer releases first Ryzen-powered Chromebook

MANILA, Philippines — Taiwanese ICT giant Acer unveiled its first Chromebook with new AMD Ryzen™ 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon™ graphics.

This power, combined with a durable, stylish design and long battery life, makes the newest Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H/CP514-HH) more than capable of handling all the applications consumers need as they work and learn from home.

Acer will also offer the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1W/ CP514-WH) which comes with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor and the business capabilities of Chrome OS.

Powered to perform

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is Acer’s first to utilize the latest generation of new high-performance AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors. Based on the powerful “Zen” architecture, the AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors ensure consistent responsiveness, fast boot times and long battery life.

As a result, everything is fast on the new Chromebook, whether streaming content, utilizing multiple apps simultaneously or running office productivity tools. The laptop can even help customers tackle more challenging projects for work and school such as video editing and coding.

The Chromebook Spin 514 also includes state-of-the-art AMD Radeon™ Graphics for enhanced gameplay, streaming and content creation. Models with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors will come with powerful AMD Radeon™ Vega Mobile Graphics built-in.

The power-efficient AMD processor technology contributes to the Chromebook Spin 514’s thin and light design that delivers up to 10 hours of battery life. Nonetheless, it can be easily taken anywhere at just 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) light and a mere 17.35 mm thin (0.68 inches).

In addition, the Chromebook Spin 514 comes with up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB storage.

The device features a convertible design that can be opened a full 360 degrees, enabling its touchscreen display to be used for collaboration, sharing, presenting or typing in a variety of spaces and environments.

It is available in three colors: Pure Silver, Steel Gray and Mist Green.

Designed for enterprises

For businesses looking for security, enterprise capabilities and cost savings, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 is the right choice.

It unlocks the built-in business capabilities of Chrome OS and Acer Chromebooks by enabling IT to secure, orchestrate and power the cloud workforce. It also creates a secure and productive environment for cloud-based workers.

IT departments will appreciate the comprehensive security features integrated into the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514, and IT administrators will find it easy to control updates, configure apps, utilize extensions to increase browser functionality, update policies and more with web-based management.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 comes with up to 16GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB of fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices, visit Acer’s Official Social Media Pages: Facebook (@AcerPH), Instagram (@acerph), Twitter (@acerphils), or contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.