Dynabook unveils new professional-grade business laptops, now available in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Dynabook Singapore Pte. Ltd. reveals two new business devices in its premium Portégé range: the Portégé X30L-J and the Portégé X40-J.

Both devices feature 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and bring together superb performance, graphics, responsiveness and battery life in lightweight and ultra-mobile yet robust form factors.

When inspiration strikes, both laptops are the perfect companion to capture a thought with their instant-on capabilities, minimizing the time from boot up to action.

“We live in an ‘always on’ and ‘always there’ world, and the evolving demands of both work and life mean users need a device which can not only keep pace with this lifestyle but enhance it,” Dynabook Singapore General Manager Wong Wai Meng said.

“This pair of new devices brings Dynabook’s vision for continues innovation to life, providing users with everything they need for uninterrupted productivity, creativity and collaboration, wherever they need to be,” she added.

Portégé X30L-J: Superlight laptop, heavyweight performance

With a compact magnesium chassis weighing just 906g1, the hyper-light Portégé X30L-J provides effortless mobility with unparalleled durability.

To deliver exceptional performance, discrete-level graphics and enterprise-grade security, the Portégé X30L-J employs the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics engine.

The laptop features an energy-efficient, thin-bezel 13.3-inch Sharp IGZO FHD display with 470NIT brightness for vibrant visuals and impressive battery life. Offering an impressive 14.9 hours of battery life rating2, the Portégé X30L-J is perfect for mobile professionals.

Portégé X40-J: Elegantly engineered, reassuringly robust

Featuring a mystic blue, aluminum-based design, the Portégé® X40-J is a premium 14-inch professional laptop that provides an uncompromising blend of style, all-day productivity and modern features.

Powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics engine, the Portégé® X40-J offers exceptional performance, discrete-level graphics and enterprise-grade security.

The vibrant 14-inch, narrow bezel display of the Portégé® X40-J is available with either an FHD IPS screen for rich visuals, a multi-touch screen for modern screen navigation, or a Dynamic Privacy Screen Technology for increased privacy.

With a new, robust design and long-lasting battery, the Portégé X40-J delivers up to a 13.8 hours2 of battery life rating.

Cutting-edge connectivity

Thanks to a range of both wireless and wired connectivity options, the duo adapts easily to any working environment. Each is armed with two brand-new Thunderbolt 4 enabled USB-C ports so mobile workers can charge, transfer and connect all in one go.

Further peripheral connectivity is provided by a full-size HDMI port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports plus a 3.5mm audio jack, while a micro SD card slot accommodates portable storage needs.

For further connectivity, the Portégé X30L-J is also equipped with an RJ45 ethernet slot. From a wireless perspective, each device is equipped with the latest Intel® 802.11ax (WiFi 6) + BT 5.1 module.

Secure, durable by design

Both the 14-inch Portégé X40-J and 13-inch Portégé X30L-J meet Microsoft’s Windows 10 Secured-core PC3 requirements and adds to Dynabook’s growing collection of highly secure laptops.

These two new laptops are built with a robust combination of Dynabook’s proprietary BIOS plus hardware, software and identity protection right out of the box, including enterprise-grade encryption and authentication using biometrics, to enhance resistance to current and future cyber threats.

They are also both configurable with an FHD privacy screen so that screen contents can be made instantly visible to a user’s eyes, using an easy keyboard command.

Moreover, both laptops feature an integrated Webcam Privacy Shutter to safeguard users against unwanted access.

The laptops are also equipped with a sturdy 180-degree hinge so they can be opened flat on a desk for easy sharing. While a back-lit frameless keyboard and a "glass-feel" Precision TouchPad with fingerprint reader provide an ergonomic user experience.

A new separated Airflow cooling system keeps both devices running at optimal temperatures, including a new rubber footing that elevates the laptop to provide further cooling, stability and comfort.

Dynabook engineered both the Portégé X30L-J and Portégé X40-J to pass MIL-STD-810G standard testing methodologies for strength and durability.

The laptop leader also conducts Highly Accelerated Life Test (HALT) and other stress tests across the chassis, hinge, keyboard and ports of these laptops to deliver the perfect blend of rigidity and flexibility within these lightweight designs.

These two premium business laptops are designed, engineered and rigorously tested in dedicated Dynabook facilities to deliver an exceptional level of quality and reliability.

The Portégé X30L-J and Portégé X40-J are now available in the Philippines. For product inquiries, contact dino.belarmino@asiadynabook.com or email DBS-b2b@dynabook.com.

For more information about the Dynabook range, visit: http://asia.dynabook.com

NOTES:

1 Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected.

2 MobileMark™ 2014 running Windows 10). MobileMark is a trademark of Business Applications Performance Corporation.

3 Requires a specific configuration to the meet the Windows 10 Secured-core PCs requirements.