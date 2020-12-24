LIST: 5 reasons why this ASUS OLED laptop is an incredible gift this Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — There is no doubt that laptops always make a great Christmas gift. But as the happenings this year force professionals, creatives and students to hustle their projects and digital creations at home and in front of their screens, “great” may not be able to keep up. It has to be incredible.

To complete the joy of Christmas and to help you have a clearer and more dynamic new year, ASUS recently launched the ASUS ZenBook Flip S that features up to 4K Ultra High Definition OLED screen, the best technology when it comes to delivering exceptionally detailed visuals.

So if you are looking for the best gift to give this holiday season, here are five reasons why ASUS ZenBook Flip S is the best choice.

1. Superior picture quality

One of the many advantages of an OLED screen is its capability to produce brilliant and life-like colors. Its fantastic display brings contrast, details and popping colors to give you only the best immersive visual experience, whether you're creating digital artworks or simply enjoying a good movie.

The new ASUS ZenBook Flip S has this picture quality and allows you to see content clearly at much lower brightness. It also features an accurate color reproduction that you will love if you're a photographer or a video editor.

2. Experience no lag

When you’re channeling all your focus to get things done, nothing is more annoying than having a laptop that lags and stutters. ASUS knows this struggle and aims to ease it with faster refresh rates.

Thanks to ASUS ZenBook Flip S OLED screen that has an ultrafast 0.2ms response time. This is 50x faster compared to the average laptop display, giving a better laptop experience as you enjoy smoother fast-paced action scenes, no-delay gameplays and blur-free text scrolling.

3. Low harmful blue light

Blue light from screens is now becoming a concern to many as it causes visual discomfort and disrupted sleep quality. To address this, ASUS brings a technology that is TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care

Unlike traditional blue-light filters, the ZenBook Flip S OLED screen calibrated its spectrum to emit 70% less harmful blue light without compromising its color accuracy. So while this laptop goes big in delighting you with vivid visuals, it also protects you from eye strain and degradation.

4. Premium design

ASUS ZenBook Flip S brings a new definition to portability. Being 13.9 mm thin 1.2 kg light, anyone can just simply hold it and effortlessly finish their tasks on-the-go.

To keep you always productive and creative, ASUS ZenBook Flip S lets you flex it with style through its 360 degree ErgoLift hinge. This supports device versatility by holding the display at any angle and allowing you to shift from using the device as a laptop into a tablet in seconds.

ZenBook Flip S also has a smooth-as-silk touchscreen that supports the Asus Pen’s 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. This gives an upgraded touchscreen experience for anyone who draws or takes down notes.

5. Incredible performance

For an incredible user experience, the ASUS ZenBook Flip S is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics which allow smooth and uncompromised productivity no matter how demanding your tasks are.

Apart from innovative features like ASUS NumberPad 2.0 and Next-Level AI Noise-Canceling technology, ZenBook Flip S also takes pride in being Intel Evo-verified which assures that your laptop is co-engineered by Intel and designed to reduce your lag and dependency on battery chargers.

#BeIncredible this Christmas!

Aside from the ZenBook Flip S, ASUS also launched two other laptops that has the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and are designed to keep up to your daily needs.

ASUS Zenbook Flip 13 is a powerful all-rounder that is a perfect partner for business and art. Beside an exceptional touchscreen, it is also packed with 16 hours of battery life and can fast-charge of up to 60% in just 49 minutes.

is a powerful all-rounder that is a perfect partner for business and art. Beside an exceptional touchscreen, it is also packed with 16 hours of battery life and can fast-charge of up to 60% in just 49 minutes. ASUS ZenBook S boasts luxury with its precision-crafted unibody matched with Jade Black finish and Red Copper edges. This compact laptop also comes with the all-new 3:2 screen aspect ratio NanoEdge touchscreen to let you see more while scrolling less.

Make your loved ones feel truly special with ASUS newest OLED laptop and these other options. Most importantly, make this possible with ASUS SHARE 2020.

Until December 31, every purchase of select ASUS laptops, including ASUS Zenbook Flip S, ASUS Zenbook S and ASUS Zenbook Flip 13, will come with exclusive bundle options of TUF Gaming Headset, ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor or ASUS ZenBeam S2 Projector.

To know more about the new ASUS ZenBooks, visit the official ASUS Philippines e-store and official website. Or follow @ASUSph on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and ASUS Philippines on Youtube.