Thinnest 5G smartphone vivo V20 Pro now available with Smart Signature Plan 1999
Smart Signature applicants and existing subscribers up for renewal can avail of the 5G-capable vivo V20 Pro through postpaid plans like the Smart Signature Device Plan L 1999.
Photo Release
Thinnest 5G smartphone vivo V20 Pro now available with Smart Signature Plan 1999
(Philstar.com) - December 3, 2020 - 12:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Among the many big and exciting announcements revealed during the online launch of the #vivoV20Series last October 23, was a partnership between the leading global technology company and mobile services provider Smart Communications. This will give customers a convenient and affordable way to own a vivo V20 Pro.

With the partnership, Smart Signature applicants and existing subscribers up for renewal can avail of the 5G-capable vivo V20 Pro through postpaid plans like the Smart Signature Device Plan L 1999, which comes with 15GB of data, unli All-net texts, Smart and other networks, unli All-net calls, and 150 minutes of calls to PLDT.

To avail of the vivo V20 Pro through Smart Plan L 1999, interested subscribers need to only pay an initial cash-out of P3,710 and add P200 on top of their monthly bill; or pay a one-time cash out of P8,300.

Existing Smart Signature subscribers looking to renew their plan only need to add P179 on top of their monthly bill or opt for the one-time cash out option of P4,300.

As a limited treat, Smart Signature subscribers with approved applications for vivo V20 Pro will also get FREE Wireless Earbuds worth P2,499 until January 15, 2020.

The vivo V20 Pro is the thinnest 5G-capable smartphone in the market. With its lightweight, artistic and ultra-thin design, industry-leading 44MP selfie camera with Eye Auto Focus technology, flagship-level 64MP rear camera with advanced technology, and powerful performance, the latest addition to the V-series gives users the edge they need to stand out and #BeTheFocus.

Smart Signature subscribers can make the most of the vivo V20 Pro powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network, as cited by third-party internet analytics firms like Opensignal and Ookla. Smart has also rolled out its ultrafast 5G at select sites in Metro Manila, Boracay, Cavite, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, New Clark City in Pampanga, and Rizal.

#BeTheFocus today with the vivo V20 Pro, available with the Smart Signature Device Plan L 1999 or through other eligible Smart Signature plans.

 

To apply for a plan today or to learn more, visit www.smart.com.ph/v20pro .

