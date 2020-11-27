Reward yourself with a vivo smartphone perfect for your lifestyle this Christmas

How will you remember 2020?

Five or 10 years from now, most would remember it as the toughest year of their lives, others a year of introspection filled with plenty of realizations, and for some it may also be a year that they would simply like to forget altogether.

And while we have every right to do with our memories and experiences as we please, let’s not forget that 2020 isn’t over yet. With Christmas, a season of hope and joy, fast approaching, there is still a chance for us to bank a happy memory for this year.

So after a year that mostly, and involuntarily, kept us on edge, why not end it in our own terms? How, you ask? Besides spending quality time with our families and attempting to pursue some interests we may have pushed to the side, a good way is to reward ourselves for a hard fought year.

If your budget permits, maybe get that piece of jewelry you’ve been holding off purchasing, or go on an online shopping spree. Better yet, why not get a smartphone that’s perfect for your lifestyle and enables you to explore your interests in time for the next normal? Here are some ideas:

For the night owl, the vivo V20 SE

For those who love staying up late and have an interest in snapping some photos at night, the vivo V20 SE could be the perfect smartphone for you. Its32MP selfie equipped with a super night mode feature, can definitely capture all your best moments at your preferred time to explore.

What’s more is that it is equipped with a big 4100mAh battery, a 33W Flash Charge feature, and an ergonomically designed 7.83mm Ultra-thin body which can help power all your needs and provide you a comfortable hold all night long.

For the creative kid, the vivo V20 Pro

Have a knack for exploring creativity? With its flagship level 64MP rear camera and 44MP front camera with eye autofocus technology, the vivo V20 Pro is your best bet to take stunning and creative photos that will definitely help you stand out on social media.

It’s also the perfect phone for creative kids who move around a lot not just because of the industry-leading auto focus technology, but because it is the thinnest 5G smartphone out there. So you don’t just get premium portability, but extreme connectivity as well.

For the fashion icon, the vivo V20

Need a smartphone that can easily match your uber-stylish wardrobe? The vivo V20 comes in stunning color options — Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody — that’s just as jaw-dropping as your OOTDs. And with its flagship level cameras – 64MP rear and 32MP front — all the details and colors of your outfits will definitely shine online.

For the binge-watcher, the vivo Y30

A steady companion for most this year were TV shows and movies we would binge watch in our free time. With the holidays fast approaching, this activity will definitely be a hobby once again for many as they relax and unwind.

For this, you’ll need a smartphone like the vivo Y30, which not only sports a 6.47 inch HD+ display which will provide an optimal viewing experience, but is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and an eye protection feature which will allow you to binge watch all day without straining your eyes.

For the power gamer, the vivo Y20i

Perhaps the fastest-rising and most popular activity this year, mobile gaming allowed for an escape from routines and even connected friends. For power gamers, get the vivo Y20i, a smartphone equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and 4GB RAM + up to 256GB ROM that enables a lag-free and powerful gaming performance. It also packs a 5000mAh battery that allows for all-day gaming.

For those on a budget, the vivo Y11

If you’re one of those who prefer buying plenty of gifts rather than a one big reward for yourself, then add the vivo Y11 to your shopping cart. It’s an affordable smartphone packed with quality features like and AI dual camera that helps edit your photos for you, an AI selfie feature that enhances your already gorgeous face, and all-day use thanks to its 5000mAh battery.

