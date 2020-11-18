Nintendo revives Super Mario Game & Watch, hits Philippine stores

MANILA, Philippines — Nintendo's limited-edition handheld gaming system Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. is now available in the Philippines.

Launched internationally during the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. franchise on November 13, the new-look classic device is being offered by local retailers at P5,795 — more than double the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $49.99.

The collectible includes three built-in games: the original Super Mario Bros. game, its sequel "The Lost Levels" and the "Game & Watch: Ball" version showing Mario instead of Mr. Game & Watch.

It also doubles as a digital clock with 35 different animations (in celebration of the 35th anniversary), featuring guest appearances from Mario's friends and foes.

The 2020 design uses a modern LCD screen, a D-pad and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with USB connector.

According to product specifications, playtime lasts approximately eight hours while charging time takes approximately 3.5 hours.

The gadget is only 12.5 millimeters thick and weighs roughly 68 grams.

The Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. edition will continue to be shipped to retailers tentatively until Mar. 31, 2021, and will be available for purchase while supplies last, according to Nintendo.

Filipino gamers can find the product at DataBlitz, Game One, i.TECH and GameXtreme, as well as their respective websites and/or accounts on e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.

Introduced in 1980, the Game & Watch was the first handheld gaming system created by Nintendo.

The Japanese company is also behind bestselling home and handheld video game consoles like the Game Boy, DS, 3DS, GameCube, Wii, Wii U and Switch.