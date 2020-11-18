THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Nintendo revives Super Mario Game & Watch, hits Philippine stores
The limited-edition Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld gaming system
Nintendo
Nintendo revives Super Mario Game & Watch, hits Philippine stores
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 5:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nintendo's limited-edition handheld gaming system Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. is now available in the Philippines.

Launched internationally during the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. franchise on November 13, the new-look classic device is being offered by local retailers at P5,795 — more than double the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $49.99.

 

 

The collectible includes three built-in games: the original Super Mario Bros. game, its sequel "The Lost Levels" and the "Game & Watch: Ball" version showing Mario instead of Mr. Game & Watch.

 

 

It also doubles as a digital clock with 35 different animations (in celebration of the 35th anniversary), featuring guest appearances from Mario's friends and foes.

The 2020 design uses a modern LCD screen, a D-pad and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with USB connector.

According to product specifications, playtime lasts approximately eight hours while charging time takes approximately 3.5 hours.

The gadget is only 12.5 millimeters thick and weighs roughly 68 grams.

The Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. edition will continue to be shipped to retailers tentatively until Mar. 31, 2021, and will be available for purchase while supplies last, according to Nintendo.

Filipino gamers can find the product at DataBlitz, Game One, i.TECH and GameXtreme, as well as their respective websites and/or accounts on e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.

 

Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario Bros with AC Adapter [MDE] Always contact your preferred branch to know if it's...

Posted by i.TECH - Philippines on Monday, November 16, 2020

 

Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario Bros with AC Adapter [MDE] See other Nintendo products here:...

Posted by Game One PH on Monday, November 16, 2020

 

THE CLASSIC SYSTEM IS BACK! Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. is NOW AVAILABLE at GameXtreme! The original Game...

Posted by GameXtreme on Monday, November 16, 2020

 

A NEW LOOK FOR A CLASSIC DEVICE. Play the original Super Mario Bros. game in true Game & Watch style with Nintendo...

Posted by DataBlitz on Friday, November 13, 2020

 

Introduced in 1980, the Game & Watch was the first handheld gaming system created by Nintendo.

The Japanese company is also behind bestselling home and handheld video game consoles like the Game Boy, DS, 3DS, GameCube, Wii, Wii U and Switch.

GAME AND WATCH NINTENDO SUPER MARIO BROS VIDEO GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
7 days ago
LIST: 6 ways 5G elevates modern smartphone experience
7 days ago
Here are the ways 5G elevates smartphone experience.
Gadgets
fbfb
Sponsored
19 days ago
#BeTheFocus with all-new vivo V20 series, available today!
19 days ago
The new vivo V20 series will officially be available on Friday, October 30, via Shopee, Lazada and vivo concept stores and...
Gadgets
fbfb
New digital solution helps curb COVID-19 risk in the Philippines
October 29, 2020 - 6:11pm
By integrating Garmin’s smart wearables and fitness trackers capabilities and features into WellteQ’s digital wellness platform, WellteQ extends the use case of digital wellbeing into the continuity of...
20 days ago
Gadgets
fbfb
Sponsored
25 days ago
vivo V20 series: A new level of thinness and lightness for capturing unfiltered joy
25 days ago
The vivo design team sought inspiration in everyday items and from nature to come up with a design that challenges the convention...
Gadgets
fbfb
Sponsored
25 days ago
Preorder vivo V20 series now and get premium freebies!
25 days ago
The vivo V20 Pro, V20, and V20 SE are now officially available for preorder until October 29, each with respective premium...
Gadgets
fbfb
Sponsored
26 days ago
Maine Mendoza, ‘Creative It Kids’ showcase vivo V20 series during live launch
26 days ago
vivo launched the V20 series via an entertaining and interactive livestream posted on its Facebook page.
Gadgets
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with