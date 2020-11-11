LIST: 6 ways 5G elevates modern smartphone experience

MANILA, Philippines — 5G has recently become the global “talk of the town,” with governments in many technologically-driven countries racing to become the first nation to fully adopt the technology, going as far as setting up dedicated taskforce to ensure a timely roll-out.

In the Philippines, top telecommunication networks have also been racing to ensure that their subscribers will be among the first to use 5G in highly populated areas in the country, and later on, nationwide.

However, one prevailing question from consumers remains: “What exactly is 5G and how will it benefit me?”

To answer this, we must first understand what 5G is. Functionally, 5G is the fifth generation of mobile wireless communications that promises three major benefits: faster speeds, higher bandwidth, and lower latency over its predecessor, 4G.

But how does this benefit our daily lives? For starters, 5G is more than just internet speed. It has the ability to transform user experience and improve the way we live and use our smartphones.

With technological advancements brought on by 5G, users will experience reduced lags and delays, which will enable an ultra-smooth and fast digital experience. Here are some examples of what 5G enables us to do:

1. Send and receive information in an instant

With 5G designed to reduce latency, this generation of wireless technology enables faster transmission of data compared to the currently widespread 4G, allowing users to send and receive text messages faster, make video calls to their loved ones smoothly, and transfer and download big files with almost no waiting time.

2. Buffer-free streaming

In a world where we have grown accustomed to binge-watching our favorite series on our smartphones anywhere and anytime we want, it’s frustrating when what we’re watching stops abruptly to continue loading. This happens commonly in crowded spaces with a high volume of people. With too many devices trying to connect to a single network, users are stuck with slower data speeds and lags in video playback.

Through the capabilities of 5G technology, buffering time could almost cease to exist as low latency and higher bandwidth capacities will easily allow users to stream high-quality videos, even in crowded spaces. Through its much larger bandwidth capacity, users will no longer fall victim to ‘the spinning wheel of death’ and can seamlessly load any video with ease, even with a low-quality connection.

3. Lag-free gaming

Ask any gamer and they’ll tell you that the biggest frustration they face when gaming with mobile data is experiencing lags during an intense mobile match. This is again due to latency in the network, causing an unwanted delay which impacts users’ game reaction time.

Thanks to the low latency of 5G, this will be a thing of the past. Gamers will enjoy a more immersive and interactive mobile gaming experience through new innovations such as remote real-time gaming, online multiplayer mobile gaming, as well as cloud-based gaming.

4. Increase Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices

The speed, bandwidth, and low latency offered by 5G will make it possible to manage large numbers of IoT devices more effectively. With this, users can expect to see a slew of innovative new devices, giving users the power to be more connected than ever before.

This benefits users in many ways. For example, when it comes to smart home devices, users can expect increased speeds and reduced lags which will improve how fast connected devices send and receive data and notifications. Besides smart home devices, users can expect almost every IoT device to benefit from increased speeds and connectivity.

5. Benefit from safe and reliable usage

With 5G still in its initial stages of implementation in many countries, there may be concerns among users on its safety and reliability—the biggest concern being whether 5G could cause certain health issues due to radiation. The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) reiterates that 5G does not pose a health risk to users.

Plus, when put together, the speed, low latency and high bandwidth capacity that comes together with 5G, mobile users will have a reliable network like never before.

Note: V20 Pro hardware supports SA and will be upgraded to activate once local construction has been set up.