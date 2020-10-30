BeTheFocus with all-new vivo V20 series, available today!

MANILA, Philippines — The new vivo V20 series will officially be available on Friday, October 30, via Shopee, Lazada and vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide.

As revealed during the leading global technology company’s entertaining and colorful launch last October 23, the V20 series will consist of the 5G-capable vivo V20 Pro priced at P24,999; the ultra-sleek vivo V20 priced at P19,999; and the much affordable yet powerful vivo V20 SE priced at P15,999.

Highly-anticipated since its launch, which featured top content creators and celebrities in the country, the vivo V20 series is the perfect tool for trend seekers, creatives and loyal vivo users who find satisfaction in keeping up with latest trends and showing the world that they are living life to the fullest through their creativity.

With its eye-catching sleek design, stunning color options, advanced features and industry-leading camera technology, the vivo V20 series helps satisfy that desire to unleash creativity, capture the best moments in life, and #BeTheFocus.

Besides its stunning design and advanced camera technology, the vivo V20 series also packs powerful processors—a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G for the vivo V20 Pro, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G for the vivo V20, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 for the vivo V20 SE—that ensure topnotch performance.

Moreover, the vivo V20 series also boasts of the thinnest 5G capable smartphone—the vivo V20 Pro –which is not only perfect for those who are always on the go, but for those who seek the fastest internet speeds wherever they may be.

vivo V20 Pro key specs

Thinnest 5G-capable smartphone (7.39mm)

44 megapixel, 8 megapixel dual selfie camera with Eye Autofocus technology

64 megapixel (main), 8 megapixel (wide-angle, macro, bokeh), 2 megapixel (mono) rear camera setup with advanced night mode technology

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor (2.4 Ghz)

8GB RAM

128GB storage

4,000mAh battery with USB-C33W Flash Charge technology (0-65% in Just 30min)

Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11

In-display fingerprint scanner

Colors: Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata

vivo V20 key specs

Ultra-slim and sleek (7.48mm)

44 megapixel front camera with Eye Autofocus technology

64 megapixel (main), 8 megapixel (wide-angle, macro, bokeh), 2 megapixel (mono) rear camera setup with advanced night mode technology

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor (2.3Ghz)

8GB RAM

128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB)

4000mAh battery with USB-C33W Flash Charge technology (0 – 65% in Just 30min)

Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11

In-display fingerprint scanner

Colors: Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz

vivo V20 SE key specs

Ultra-thin (7.83mm)

32 megapixel front camera with AI selfie and super night mode technology

48 megapixel (main), 8 megapixel (wide-angle, macro), 2 megapixel (bokeh) rear camera setup with night camera mode

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor (2.0Ghz)

8GB RAM

128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB)

4,100mAh battery with USB-C33W Flash Charge technology (0 – 65% in Just 30min)

Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10

In-display fingerprint scanner

Colors: Gravity Black, Oxygen Blue

