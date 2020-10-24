Preorder vivo V20 series now and get premium freebies!

MANILA, Philippines — Following the virtual launch of the vivo V20 series last Friday, the vivo V20 Pro, V20, and V20 SE are now officially available for preorder until October 29.

What’s more, each smartphone in the series comes with respective premium preorder freebies.

The vivo V20 Pro (SRP P24,999), the thinnest 5G-capable smartphone in the market, comes with an air purifier, 6 months screen warranty, and 12 months phone warranty all worth P9,499.

On the other hand, the V20 (SRP P19,999) which, like the V20 Pro, sports an industry-leading 44MP Eye Auto Focus selfie camera and a flagship level 64MP rear camera, is bundled with Noise-canceling earbuds, 6 months screen warranty, and 12 months phone warranty all worth P4,599

Meanwhile, the much affordable V20 SE (SRP P15,999), which boasts of a 7.83mm ultra-thin 3D body and a 33W Fast-charge feature plus a 32MP front camera, comes with a 10,000mAh Mega power bank, 6 months screen warranty, and 12 months phone warranty all worth P3,899.

To preorder, customers simply need to head to select vivo dealer stores nationwide and pay a P500 downpayment fee.

For customers who wish to preorder and pay in hassle-free installments, they may do so for up to 18 months through Home Credit, or up to 12 months via credit card.

The vivo V20 series is the perfect smartphone for millennials who wish to #BeTheFocus with their creativity and style.

Besides its innovative camera technology and industry-leading features, the latest additions to the top-selling V-series come in stunning and vibrant color options—Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody for the V20 Pro; Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody for the V20; and Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue for the V20 SE.

With its lightweight, artistic and ultra-thin design, high definition front and back cameras, ultimate photography experience, and powerful performance, the latest additions to the V20 series will surely give users the edge they need to stand out.

To learn more about the vivo V20 series visit vivoglobal.ph.