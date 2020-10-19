Get ready for the Greatest Samsung TV sale yet

MANILA, Philippines — The holidays are just around the corner, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, families will have to celebrate the holidays indoors. The good news is that spending the holidays at home can be even better with an upgraded home entertainment system, thanks to the Greatest Samsung TV Sale yet.

Starting this October, the world’s no. 1 TV brand for 14 consecutive years returns with its biggest promotional event of the year, with up to 40% discounts on Samsung 4K TVs, free Samsung premium items for select QLED TVs, and a free AnyCast device for screen mirroring also up for grabs for participating TVs.

Samsung is also offering discounts on its Soundbar products to complete your home entertainment experience.

This year’s Samsung TV lineup would serve as a smarter choice for home entertainment with some of the greatest features in TVs today, such as the Ambient Mode, which enables users to have the TV blend in with the home decor or project their photos onto the screen. With the Bixby Voice Assistant, people can easily control their TV in an intuitive and hands-free way.

Another remarkable new feature of this year’s Samsung 4K TVs is the Tap View that allows users to mirror their phone’s screen on the TV with just a tap. Now, anyone can easily connect and view photos and videos on a larger screen. The Multi-View feature, which is exclusive to this year’s QLED TVs is also a notable addition. This feature lets users who like to multitask enjoy both their TV content and mirror their mobile phones through a split-screen.

With the Great Samsung TV Sale, homeowners can buy a stylish and functional TV and soundbar that the whole family would enjoy.

The promo runs until December 31.

For more details, go to www.samsung.com/ph/.