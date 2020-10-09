Life in details: LG levels up home entertainment experience in the new normal

MANILA, Philippines — Half a year into the pandemic, staying at home has become the new normal. Most of the activities you’ll engage in, whether for work or for leisure, will be confined to the four corners of your home.

However, just because you can’t go outside doesn’t mean you have to compromise. Working from home, or relaxing after a long day, doesn’t have to be a drag.

In the new normal, having access to technology that won’t let you down is important. Every detail, no matter how small, contributes in uplifting experience and enjoyment.

To show just how enjoyable staying home can be, LG Philippines recently held an online event to showcase its newest home entertainment system offerings.

Focusing on “Life in Details”, LG collaborated with celebrities and personalities to discuss how LG’s latest home entertainment options are the perfect upgrade as you stay at home.

Multi-talented actor Mikael Daez delved into how LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors leveled up his gameplay and how the UltraWide™ monitor helped in working-from-home, while acclaimed filmmaker Mik Red gushed about the unrivaled cinematic experience offered by LG OLED TV.

PBA all-star LA Tenorio shared his observations on how self-lit pixels excel in sports, and beauty queen Megan Young admired the fast response time the OLED TV offers.

Tatler Homes Editor, Stephanie Zubiri discussed how LG OLED fits perfectly inside a smarthome thanks to its AI technology, while long-time LG brand ambassador James Deakin went into detail about pure colors of LG Real 8K NanoCell TVs.

Photo Release Tatler Homes Editor Stephanie Zubiri and LG brand ambassador James Deakin also joined the event.

Headlining LG’s home entertainment event was the LG OLED GX TV, featuring LG’s OLED screen technology uses self-lit pixels, meaning they work independently to emit their own light.

This allows for perfect black levels, outstanding colors, infinite contrast, and the sharpest details which ultimately uncovers all the details in darker scenes.

As detailed by LG’s influencers, LG’s OLED technology is a perfect fit for any lifestyle and any interest. Whether your TV use caters more to cinematic, sports, gaming or lifestyle, LG OLED TV provides the best experience possible.

Another heavyweight in LG’s lineup of TVs is the NanoCell Real 8K TV. By offering accurate, lifelike colors, one is able to experience unparalleled realism at home.

Photo Release LG OLED GX screen technology uses self-lit pixels. This allows for perfect black levels, outstanding colors, infinite contrast, and the sharpest details which ultimately uncovers all the details in darker scenes.

LG NanoCell technology produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles to filter out dull color and enhance color purity, giving you vivid and accurate hues.

Perfectly complementing the LG OLED and LG NanoCell 8K are two new speakers—the XBoom Go PL5 and PL7. These are portable Bluetooth speakers that give any room, big or small, an immersive surround sound experience.

To bring their XBOOM speakers to the next level, LG has collaborated with Meridian, the British pioneers and one of the pillars of high-resolution audio.

For gamers and would-be streamers, the tech company showcased two of its newest monitors. LG UltraGear™ monitors are the perfect way to get started with esports and gaming, owing to their versatility in performing other tasks without losing a step. Plug it in, play a game, and immerse yourself.

LG UltraWide™ monitors are the perfect working-from-home companion, giving you a wide screen area to multi-task and boost your productivity.

Photo Release LG UltraGear™ monitors are the perfect way to get started with esports and gaming, owing to their versatility in performing other tasks without losing a step.

Lastly, LG managing director Inkwun Heo spoke about the role that home entertainment plays in the new normal.

“With the extended amount of time we’re now spending at home and in the foreseeable future, we really get to see Life in Details. We learn to appreciate how technology makes our life better. As staying at home becomes the ‘new normal’, I assure you, with our new Home Entertainment System, you would want to stay at home,” Heo said.

LG products are available in LazMall and other authorized online sellers and dealers nationwide. For a complete list of retailers, visit www.lg.com/ph.