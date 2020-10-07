THE BUDGETARIAN
The vivo Y20i: Stylish, powerful, lightweight gaming smartphone
In just three days after officially accepting preorders, vivo already sold 30,000 units of the all-new vivo Y20i.
Photo Release
The vivo Y20i: Stylish, powerful, lightweight gaming smartphone
(Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 11:17am

MANILA, Philippines — In just three days after officially accepting preorders, vivo already sold 30,000 units of the all-new vivo Y20i. So what is it about this smartphone that makes it heavily sought after?

It’s simple: The vivo Y20i is a stylish, lightweight phone with heavyweight gaming performance and industry-standard specs all for just P7,499.

With the vivo Y20i, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor that optimizes the smartphone’s 4GB RAM + up to 256GB ROM and enables a lag-free and powerful gaming performance.

This is more than enough for games like Call of Duty Mobile and Mobile Legends which have specific software demands to ensure smooth gaming.

This already capable gaming performance is further enhanced by vivo’s Ultra Game mode, which allows users to customize and improve their gaming experience. With this innovation, users can filter notifications depending on the game they’re playing and enable e-sports mode, which shuts off unnecessary notifications, efficiently manages the system resources, balances phone temperature and game performance, and reduces accidental touches to the control area in the notification bar.

Add all that to the smartphone’s 6.51 inch, 20:9 aspect ratio Halo FullView Display that allows gamers to see every detail and color they need, and users will definitely enter an immersive gaming experience.

The fast-selling smartphone also has an eye protection mode which filters out blue light to prevent eye-strain during long gaming sessions and a reverse charging function should you need to conveniently power-up your other devices as well.

These are all powered by a 5,000mAh battery which allows users to maximize the gaming performance and features of the smartphone all-day.

But even with loaded gaming specs and features—not to mention a very powerful battery—the latest addition to vivo’s Y-series is meticulously designed to be compact, light and thin with a thickness of only 8.44m. It is available in uber-stylish Dawn White and Nebula Blue color options.

Get more power and style today with the vivo Y20i, available through the official vivo Shopee store, the official vivo Lazada store, or through vivo concept stores, exhibits, kiosks, and multi-brand stores nationwide.

 

To learn more, visit vivoglobal.ph.

