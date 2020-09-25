COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The official release the lightweight, uber-stylish gaming smartphone, the vivo Y20i, will be on October 3.
Photo Release
Get more power, more style with the vivo Y20i – now available for preorder!
(Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Leading global technology company vivo announced that the official release of its lightweight and uber-stylish gaming smartphone, the vivo Y20i, will be on October 3.

The entry-level smartphone with superb gaming capabilities is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor packed inside a sleek body with lavish color options.

Besides the smartphone’s innovative gaming technology and chic design, the vivo Y20i is loaded with impressive specs and features, like its side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FaceView unlock, and AI Portrait technology.

The smartphone is also equipped with a 6.51-inch HD Halo FullView display and an AI Dual Camera setup consisting of 13MP main and 2MP bokeh lens.

The vivo Y20i will be available on October 3 for P7,499.

Customers can already preorder the Android 10-ready smartphone through the official vivo Shopee store, the official vivo Lazada store, or through vivo concept stores, exhibits, kiosks, and multi-brand stores nationwide.

Preorder the smartphone until October 2 and get premium headphones plus an adorable “little V” USB nightlight.

To preorder, customers simply need to pay a down payment of P500 for online purchases or P300 for in-store purchases.

 

Visit vivoglobal.ph to find out more about the Y20i.

