Experience seamless gaming and screen time with vivo Y30â€™s superior battery life
The vivo Y30 guarantees “non-stop play, all day” with its Ultra Battery life that can support hours and hours of uninterrupted gameplay.
Photo Release
Experience seamless gaming and screen time with vivo Y30’s superior battery life
(Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — There is no doubt that screen time has doubled, if not tripled, with everyone cooped in their homes, making their smartphones the on-demand resource for outside world access, social updates, and most especially, gaming.

Being glued to the phone screen for the most part of the day, there’s a need for a smartphone that can withstand the varied high-volume usage of all types of smartphone users, and vivo’s Y30 model is exactly the model built for that.

The vivo Y30 is another remarkable addition to the roster of global smartphone giant vivo’s lineup of models that boast of amazing battery life.

Y30’s Ultra Battery feature at 5000mAh keeps it running for longer to cater to the multitude of activities possible with the handset—whether it's for endless crisp quality selfies and photos or relentless gaming.

In a test conducted to examine the battery life of the said unit, it showed that the Y30 can support at least nine hours of online gameplay, such as Mobile Legends, at full volume and brightness on full charge.

Meanwhile, Y30 also uses a Type-C connector so users can enjoy quick and safe charging.

For only P9,999 (SRP), one can enjoy uninterrupted screen time connecting with family and friends through video calls and on social, streaming their favorite shows and movies, and owning the gaming field with ceaseless leveling-up, all because of the vivo Y30’s Ultra Battery life feature.

Get a hand on the best smartphone that can keep up with your needs, and experience “non-stop play, all day” with the vivo Y30 available in all vivo concept stores, kiosks and multi-brand stores nationwide. One can also have it delivered through online purchase via Lazada and Shopee for only P9,999. Don’t get left behind, be an owner of a vivo Y30.

 

Visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/ to learn more and stay up to date with vivo news.

