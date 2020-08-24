Pre-orders of vivoâ€™s latest X50Pro and X50 to come with exciting freebies, extended warranties and a JBL speaker

Pre-orders of vivo’s latest X50Pro and X50 to come with exciting freebies, extended warranties and a JBL speaker

MANILA, Philippines — It has been a few days since smartphone giant vivo announced that it is bringing its global flagship, 5G-ready model X50Pro and X50 Series to the Philippines, and fans of the brand are already abuzz as to when these will be available to the public.

In the meantime, vivo released the pre-order period for these much-awaited units and the amazing deals that come with it.

From August 22 to 28, fans of the brand can order the X50Pro online at P39,999 and receive a free JBL GO2 Speaker and a six-month warranty. Meanwhile, online pre-orders of the X50 at P25,999 will also come with a six-month warranty and a powerbank.

The X50 series features X-class design, with its thin glass body, and the innovative Gimbal Camera System. The X50 sits on a cleverly designed double-ball suspension mount, using mechanical movement to achieve flexible 3D stabilization and can cover angles 300% larger than OIS (alone).

True to its trademark of pro-grade quality media, the X50 series also has the Superb Night Camera; rear camera with four lenses—48MP main, 8MP super wide-angle, 13MP Bokeh, 8MP 5x Telescopic; 32MP Main camera; 60x Hyper Zoom; and 360-degree photography.

Throughout August 22 to 28, offline pre-orders of theX50 will come with the biggest deals. Every pre-ordered unit comes with a JBL Go2 Bluetooth speaker and six months extended warranty, a powerbank, and P1,000-off on the TWS Neo earphones. Select outlets will also add in an exclusively X50 fit silicone Comfy case.

To pre-order, visit Lazada at https://bit.ly/vivoX50ProLazada and https://bit.ly/vivoX50Lazada, Shopee at https://bit.ly/vivoX50ProShopee and https://bit.ly/vivoX50Shopee, and Home Credit at https://bit.ly/2WFSyhQ. The vivo X50 series will be available at all authorized vivo outlets nationwide starting August 29.

To know more about the vivo X50 series, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/.