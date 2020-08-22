vivo defines smooth navigation of the new normal with X50 series launch

Chevrolet and other masters of clarity, take part

Global smartphone brand vivo brings together "masters of clarity" for the launch of its international flagship model, the X50 series, bearing 5G technology, in the Philippines last August 22. The second virtual launch of vivo for 2020 saw the official unveiling of the X50Pro, X50, as well as its TWS earphones.

The event titled “Masters of Craft” featured the full clarity and extreme stability guaranteed by the X50 and X50Pro — both featuring the first-of-its-kind Gimbal camera system, in parallel to personalities that embody the same philosophy.

The "Masters of Craft" launch event of the vivo X50 series, held live online last Aug. 22, ended on a high note with the much-awaited price reveal of the X50Pro and X50, at P39,999 and P25,999, respectively. Released The "Masters of Craft" launch event of the vivo X50 series, held live online last Aug. 22, ended on a high note with the much-awaited price reveal of the X50Pro and X50, at P39,999 and P25,999, respectively.

Voice talent Inka Magnaye, who earned social media-celebrity status with her distinctly soothing voice, aptly hosted the virtual launch, which also featured up-and-coming artist Khalil Ramos, and globe-trotter entrepreneur Angely Dub, who both shared how to redefine one’s path despite looming uncertainties; and photographers Hannah Morales and Xander Angeles, who demonstrated how mastery in something is always within reach.

vivo launched it's X50 series with a powerhouse lineup including the newest addition to vivo Philippines' ambassadors, and host for the night, “Master Narrator” Inka Magnaye. Released vivo launched it's X50 series with a powerhouse lineup including the newest addition to vivo Philippines' ambassadors, and host for the night, “Master Narrator” Inka Magnaye.

Likewise, vivo contextualized sophistication, speed, and a smooth user experience by introducing its partnership with the iconic bowtie car brand Chevrolet for the X50 series campaign that is all about navigating the new daily grind with tangible clarity. The exciting partnership is yet to unravel in the coming days as the brand carries out its X50 series campaign.

Among the surprising reveals of the vivo X50 series launch is the smartphone brand's partnership with world-renowned car brand Chevrolet for the campaign--paralleling with the sophistication, speed, and smooth user experience abound every X50 unit. Released Among the surprising reveals of the vivo X50 series launch is the smartphone brand's partnership with world-renowned car brand Chevrolet for the campaign--paralleling with the sophistication, speed, and smooth user experience abound every X50 unit.

“We at vivo are always on the lookout for bringing our customers an elevated smartphone experience each time by trying to understand and address the demands of today’s users. And we hope to do just that with the X50 series,” Said Charisma Buan, vivo Philippines Public Relations Lead. This comes after recent reports of vivo taking the no.1 spot in the Philippines in the latest Canalys smartphone ranking result.

One lucky viewer of the live-streamed launch also got the chance to be among the first owners of the vivo X50by simply sharing and answering a few questions live online.

The power-packed lineup of the launch was capped with the much-awaited price reveal of the X50Pro and X50, at P39,999 and P25,999, respectively, in which it was also revealed that the X50Pro is one of the first 5G-capable smartphones made available to the country.

During the launch, “Master Actor” Khalil Ramos mentioned that he was impressed by the stabilization of the 5G-enabled vivo X50 Pro thanks to its innovative gimbal lens and went on to praise the color quality and premium feel of the new smartphone. Released During the launch, “Master Actor” Khalil Ramos mentioned that he was impressed by the stabilization of the 5G-enabled vivo X50 Pro thanks to its innovative gimbal lens and went on to praise the color quality and premium feel of the new smartphone.

Stay tuned for pre-order announcements and availability of the vivo’s X50 series. To learn more about the X50 series and the TWS earphones, visit these sites accordingly https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X50Pro/, https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X50/ and https://www.vivoglobal.ph/tws-neo/.

You can also buy vivo smartphones via Home Credit.