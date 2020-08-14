Tecno Mobile launches Spark 5 Pro smartphone with AI-powered camera

MANILA, Philippines – Smartphones have become a way of life for the aspirational youth in the South East Asian region. This tech-savvy population, given its high smartphone penetration rate, has made it easy for social media platforms to increase smartphone users in the region.

According to We Are Social and Hootsuite’s Digital 2020 report, social media and internet penetration in the Philippines has reached around 67% of the entire population. Additionally, 93% of its population own smartphone devices. Currently, the country has over 70 million active users on Facebook alone.

From Snapchat and Instagram, to Facebook and TikTok, the region’s youth continue to seek out new technologies and best-in-class cameras to create engaging content to share with millions around the world.

With the game-changing Spark 5 Pro smartphone, Tecno Mobile has integrated world-class artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to transform camera experience. The company gives users a high-functioning device designed to capture moments through its superior five-camera system, producing ultra high-quality photos and videos.

Equipped with a 13-megapixel (MP) rear AI Quad camera and an 8-MP front camera, Spark 5 Pro brings unmatched quality in image and video creation. The back cameras consist of a primary camera, a depth-of-field camera, AI lens for edge detection in portraits, face recognition, and color profile enhancements as well as a macro lens for photographing small subjects at very close distances. All together, they give users the ability to capture exceptional quality photos and videos.

Spark 5 Pro’s AI Quad camera has AI Camera 3.0 upgraded algorithm and AI Scene Detection. It also has a six-flashlight feature: four around the back camera and a dual front flash. Users can also enjoy close-up photography with a four-centimeter (cm) macro photography mode that captures small and minute details.

Additionally, the device includes AI high dynamic range (HDR) technology to increase dynamic range beyond what is captured by the camera's sensors, allowing users to take photos with a higher dynamic range, less noise, and clearer details.

Spark 5 Pro is set to revolutionize the way Filipinos post video and photo content on their social channels.

With the introduction of this trendsetting smartphone, Tecno Mobile aims to spark the creativity of its customers in the region and worldwide.

The company has made the device more affordable with a price tag of P5,999 and will be available online starting August 15.

Check out the Spark 5 Pro at the Tecno Mobile Shopee Store. Enjoy a Shopee Flash Sale discount of P1,000 with voucher code GADGETZONE8 and get the Spark 5 Pro on August 15, for only P4,999!