COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Great for students and young professionals, the Swift 5 is a beacon of both design and performance, sporting a professional aesthetic that is backed up by impressive functionality.
Photo Release
Best-looking, high-performing laptops you’ll need for school
(The Philippine Star) - July 1, 2020 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As Acer’s manufacturing facility reopens, the global tech giant is all set to provide for its users especially now that the market gradually recovers from COVID-19 restrictions.

With the immense adjustments brought about by the three-month lockdown in various areas around the world, the demand for PCs to cope with the consumers’ needs for work and academic purposes have since drastically increased.

In order to respond to the growing demand for laptops and desktops during the quarantine period, Acer Philippines launched its first online store via https://store.acer.com/en-ph in May. The PAP Acer eStore profile grew in the first quarter by 90% against 2019 and is forecasted to grow even more by at least 259% in Q2.

Acer’s ode to Philippine education

As we approach the new normal and the protocols it comes with, Acer Pan Asia Pacific President Andrew Hou expressed Acer’s dedication in providing for the needs of their new market, especially for those consumers that were required to study from home.

"In terms of education, we have a good portfolio for different needs. We are also open to provide support for governments for online education," Hou said.

Acer Pan Asia Pacific President Andrew Hou
Photo Release

Acer champions online and blended learning programs in the country's educational systems. The tech giant recently launched its Learn From Home program. This program entitles students discounts of up to P4,000 on selected Acer laptops until July 15.

At the recent Next@Acer Global Press Conference, the tech giant banners a new take on productivity and mobile creativity.

Great for students and young professionals, the Swift 5 is powerful yet light enough to be carried around throughout the day. The ultraportable device is a beacon of both design and performance, sporting a professional aesthetic that is backed up by impressive functionality.

This year’s model features ultra-narrow bezels that allow for a 90% screen-to-body ratio, a touchscreen with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass and new colors, such as mist green.

The 11.6-inch convertible Chromebook is designed to handle schoolwork and everyday projects.
Photo Release

Another consumer-friendly addition to Acer’s wide-range of high-performing laptops is the Chromebook Spin 311.

The 11.6-inch convertible Chromebook is designed to handle schoolwork and everyday projects. Powered by a Mediatek MT8183 processor, it provides the performance necessary to simultaneously run multiple apps, web pages and documents.

Plus, a long battery life of up to 15-hours ensures it will keep up with students and families during long days of study, work and play. Weighing only 1 kg (2.2 lbs), the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 fits neatly in a backpack or book bag and can be comfortably taken around the house for school projects, keeping in touch and even having fun on apps.

ACER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
5 days ago
Are celebrities as vulnerable to FaceApp privacy concerns?
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
In the Philippines, celebrities and their fans have unwillingly fallen prey to privacy concerns over the use of FaceApp for...
Gadgets
fbfb
Sponsored
11 days ago
New vivo V19 Neo now in stores, Lazada and Shopee for P17,999
11 days ago
The new vivo flagship, V19 Neo, is now available in-store and online, priced P17,999.
Gadgets
fbfb
Sponsored
15 days ago
Get freebies when you pre-order vivo V19 Neo until June 19
15 days ago
Smartphone enthusiasts who want to pursue their passions with the new vivo V19 Neo, can get more exciting experiences when...
Gadgets
fbfb
19 days ago
vivo set to launch V19 Neo online, introduce new global endorsers
19 days ago
vivo is about to introduce its newest flagship, the V19 Neo, during an all-digital launch that will highlight its features....
Gadgets
fbfb
48 days ago
Online activities to try with friends during extended community quarantine
48 days ago
Vivo encourages people to explore ways to virtually bond with friends during lockdown.
Gadgets
fbfb
89 days ago
Dynabook launches world’s lightest, high-performance laptop
89 days ago
Weighing just 870g, the hyper-light Portégé X30L-G delivers the performance and features required of the modern...
Gadgets
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with