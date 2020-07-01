Best-looking, high-performing laptops you’ll need for school

MANILA, Philippines — As Acer’s manufacturing facility reopens, the global tech giant is all set to provide for its users especially now that the market gradually recovers from COVID-19 restrictions.

With the immense adjustments brought about by the three-month lockdown in various areas around the world, the demand for PCs to cope with the consumers’ needs for work and academic purposes have since drastically increased.

In order to respond to the growing demand for laptops and desktops during the quarantine period, Acer Philippines launched its first online store via https://store.acer.com/en-ph in May. The PAP Acer eStore profile grew in the first quarter by 90% against 2019 and is forecasted to grow even more by at least 259% in Q2.

Acer’s ode to Philippine education

As we approach the new normal and the protocols it comes with, Acer Pan Asia Pacific President Andrew Hou expressed Acer’s dedication in providing for the needs of their new market, especially for those consumers that were required to study from home.

"In terms of education, we have a good portfolio for different needs. We are also open to provide support for governments for online education," Hou said.

Photo Release Acer Pan Asia Pacific President Andrew Hou

Acer champions online and blended learning programs in the country's educational systems. The tech giant recently launched its Learn From Home program. This program entitles students discounts of up to P4,000 on selected Acer laptops until July 15.

At the recent Next@Acer Global Press Conference, the tech giant banners a new take on productivity and mobile creativity.

Great for students and young professionals, the Swift 5 is powerful yet light enough to be carried around throughout the day. The ultraportable device is a beacon of both design and performance, sporting a professional aesthetic that is backed up by impressive functionality.

This year’s model features ultra-narrow bezels that allow for a 90% screen-to-body ratio, a touchscreen with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass and new colors, such as mist green.

Photo Release The 11.6-inch convertible Chromebook is designed to handle schoolwork and everyday projects.

Another consumer-friendly addition to Acer’s wide-range of high-performing laptops is the Chromebook Spin 311.

The 11.6-inch convertible Chromebook is designed to handle schoolwork and everyday projects. Powered by a Mediatek MT8183 processor, it provides the performance necessary to simultaneously run multiple apps, web pages and documents.

Plus, a long battery life of up to 15-hours ensures it will keep up with students and families during long days of study, work and play. Weighing only 1 kg (2.2 lbs), the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 fits neatly in a backpack or book bag and can be comfortably taken around the house for school projects, keeping in touch and even having fun on apps.