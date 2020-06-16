COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The V19 Neo has features the Super Night Mode and Super Night Selfie that are perfect for those who want to enjoy and share their nighttime passions through photography.
Photo Release
Get freebies when you pre-order vivo V19 Neo until June 19
(Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Smartphone enthusiasts who want to pursue their passions with the new vivo V19 Neo, can get more exciting experiences when they pre-order the latest flagship handset, online and in stores nationwide.

Until June 19, customers who order the V19 Neo for P17,999 will get a P4,599-worth limited-edition gift of wireless noise cancelling premium earbuds and six months extended phone warranty.

The freebie bundle package is exclusively available on vivo flagship stores in Shopee and Lazada until supplies last.

Meanwhile, those who will place an advance order on the V19 Neo at participating vivo concept stores nationwide will score a P3,000-worth limited-edition gift of wireless noise-cancelling premium earphones and six months extended phone warranty.

The V19 Neo has a five-camera design that includes a 48MP AI quad camera and 32MP front camera. It has the Super Night Mode and Super Night Selfie features that are perfect for those who want to enjoy and share their nighttime passions through photography.

A 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Ultra O Screen offers a new viewing experience as it accommodates the in-display front camera and fingerprint scanning technology.

The V19 Neo is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE and has an 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It is powered by a 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 4500mAh battery in the V19, and a dual-engine fast charging 4500mAh battery in the V19 Neo.

It is now available in Admiral Blue and Crystal White themed colorways. To pre-order the latest flagship handset today, visit the official vivo Lazada and Shopee online stores.

