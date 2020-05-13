Online activities to try with friends during extended community quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — The extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) may leave you longing for your friends even more, but who says you can’t have fun with them over the internet?

Here are five online activities to help you virtually bond with your pals.

1. Houseparty

Gather up the gang and download Houseparty, a multi-purpose video calling app that allows users to play fun, in-app games. Unleash your inner artist with a round of “Quick Draw,” prove that you’re the wittiest in the group with “Chips and Guac,” show off your stock knowledge with “Trivia,” and laugh your heads off with a game of “Heads Up!”

2. Actual conversations

Quarantine or not, use video call apps to talk to friends about worries and troubles, check up on each other, and maybe even play “Never have I ever” or “Two truths one lie” to get to know them better.

Break the awkward virtual conversation barrier by getting a few “shots” in to make it a fun “e-numan,” but only if you stocked up on alcohol before the quarantine.

3. Netflix party

Miss heading to the cinema to catch the latest flicks? Why not try the Netflix Party extension on Google Chrome. Netflix Party allows users to stream their favorite Netflix shows and movies together with friends. What’s more is that whatever you’re watching will be synchronized across all devices in the party, so you need not worry about playing or pausing at the same time.

4. YouTube party

Much like Netflix party, Google Chrome also has an extension that allows users to stream YouTube videos together. Pretend it’s gala night and head over to “The Shows Must Go On” YouTube channel to catch free Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals every Saturday. To crank things up, don a gala night outfit and flaunt your style.

5. Virtual photo shoot

While you're all dolled up, invite your friends to try out the latest social media trend of "virtual photo shoots". Look for a fitting background and pose like your life depended on it.

