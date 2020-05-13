COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Through fun and interactive group game apps you won't have to worry about missing out.
Photo Release
Online activities to try with friends during extended community quarantine
(Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 11:03am

MANILA, Philippines — The extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) may leave you longing for your friends even more, but who says you can’t have fun with them over the internet?

Here are five online activities to help you virtually bond with your pals.

1. Houseparty

Gather up the gang and download Houseparty, a multi-purpose video calling app that allows users to play fun, in-app games. Unleash your inner artist with a round of “Quick Draw,” prove that you’re the wittiest in the group with “Chips and Guac,” show off your stock knowledge with “Trivia,” and laugh your heads off with a game of “Heads Up!”

2. Actual conversations

Quarantine or not, use video call apps to talk to friends about worries and troubles, check up on each other, and maybe even play “Never have I ever” or “Two truths one lie” to get to know them better.

Break the awkward virtual conversation barrier by getting a few “shots” in to make it a fun “e-numan,” but only if you stocked up on alcohol before the quarantine.

3. Netflix party

Miss heading to the cinema to catch the latest flicks? Why not try the Netflix Party extension on Google Chrome. Netflix Party allows users to stream their favorite Netflix shows and movies together with friends. What’s more is that whatever you’re watching will be synchronized across all devices in the party, so you need not worry about playing or pausing at the same time.

4. YouTube party

Much like Netflix party, Google Chrome also has an extension that allows users to stream YouTube videos together. Pretend it’s gala night and head over to “The Shows Must Go On” YouTube channel to catch free Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals every Saturday. To crank things up, don a gala night outfit and flaunt your style.

5. Virtual photo shoot

While you’re all dolled up, invite your friends to try out the latest social media trend of “virtual photo shoots”. Look for a fitting background and pose like your life depended on it. Quality shouldn’t be a problem as long as you’re using a Vivo phone. Its back and front cameras create consistently high-quality images—making for a worry-free virtual photo shoot.

 

For more information visit the Vivo website here, and check out their Facebook page for more updates.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE VIVO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
40 days ago
Dynabook launches world’s lightest, high-performance laptop
40 days ago
Weighing just 870g, the hyper-light Portégé X30L-G delivers the performance and features required of the modern...
Gadgets
fbfb
Sponsored
55 days ago
Hisense launches first 100-inch 4K Laser TV in Philippines
55 days ago
A known leader in Laser TV technology, Hisense breaks barriers once again with its 100-inch display.
Gadgets
fbfb
58 days ago
Google building self-check website for COVID-19, Silicon Valley on lock down
58 days ago
US President Donald Trump announced Friday that internet giant Alphabet is creating a website where people will be able to...
Gadgets
fbfb
65 days ago
Tech lifestyles enable 'safe escape' from coronavirus
By Glenn Chapman | 65 days ago
For people hunkering down due to the coronavirus epidemic, the tech sector has become their new best friend with an array...
Gadgets
fbfb
89 days ago
Amplify your audio experience with Logitech Astro A40
89 days ago
Logitech launchess new, top-notch audio gaming gear, the Astro A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR.
Gadgets
fbfb
137 days ago
Robinsons Appliances now sells drones
137 days ago
For anyone looking to elevate their content creation, a trusty drone proves to be one of the best upgrades. If you want your...
Gadgets
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with