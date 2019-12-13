Define your style with trendy Vivo S1 Pro

MANILA, Philippines — Gone are the days when choice of style equated to a long-term commitment to live and breathe that chosen lifestyle.Today, finding one’s style is a constant flux. Monday could be business-fashion day while Tuesday a chill-joggers-shirt day then Wednesday could be a throwback, 90s-style day.

Now matter how you decide to go about your style, you will surely need a phone that can match your exploration.

With its sleek and unique design, the Vivo S1 Pro is the perfect phone to define your style. Its bold and lavish Knight Black and Fancy White colorways match any “OOTD” wherever you choose to wear it.

As smooth as your “getup,” ease-of-access has never been easier with the S1 Pro’s 8GB RAM and in-display fingerprint scanner. The new smartphone, from leading global technology company Vivo, also showcases a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display perfect for viewing photos or watching your favorite flick.

Photo Release The Vivo S1 Pro matches any “OOTD” wherever you choose to wear it.

Finally, to help capture memories and showcase your style, the S1 Pro boasts of state-of-the-art front and back cameras.

Its unparalleled front cam, enclosed in a water-drop style notch, captures ultra-clear photos with its 32MP camera. On the other side, the very stylish and one-of-a-kind, diamond-shaped rear camera is made up of a 48MP main, 8MP secondary, 2MP wide-angle, and 2MP macro camera—a quartet unmatched in the mobile phone market.

Retailing for P15,999, the smartphone is now available on all authorized Vivo outlets nationwide.

For inquiries, visit vivoglobal.ph or check www.facebook.com/vivoPhilippines, www.instagram.com/vivo_philippines, and https://twitter.com/vivo_phil.