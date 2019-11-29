Vivo S1 Pro smartphone launch encourages youth to explore their styles

MANILA, Philippines — Leading global technology company, Vivo, has recently unveiled the S1 Pro at an exclusive event at Conrad Manila Hotel in Pasay City.

The latest smartphone in the S series offers young individuals a cool and trendy way to explore their styles.

“We are excited to launch the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone in the country because this reflects how the brand is striving to make innovations as a tool for the younger generation to showcase their personalities and power their lifestyles, especially in the realm of social media,” said Charisma Buan, Vivo Philippines PR lead.

Photo Release The event, gathering Vivo Philippines executives, product distributors and exclusive media partners, showcased the wonderful features of the S1 Pro.

These include the diamond-shaped rear quad camera set-up consisting of a 48MP main, 8MP secondary, 2MP wide-angle, and 2MP macro camera that are further accentuated by the handset’s Knight Black and Fancy Sky colorways.

The Vivo S1 Pro also boasts of a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch for a 32MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside, its Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 8GB RAM/128 ROM are powered by a dual-engine fast-charging 4500mAh battery.

Retailing for P15,999, the smartphone can be pre-ordered online and in-store until November 29. It will be available at all authorized Vivo outlets nationwide starting November 30.

For inquiries, visit www.vivoglobal.ph, or check www.facebook.com/vivoPhilippines, www.instagram.com/vivo_philippines, and https://twitter.com/vivo_phil.