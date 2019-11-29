ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
A1 Pro, the latest smartphone in Vivo's S series, offers young individuals a cool and trendy way to explore their styles.
Photo Release
Vivo S1 Pro smartphone launch encourages youth to explore their styles
(Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Leading global technology company, Vivo, has recently unveiled the S1 Pro at an exclusive event at Conrad Manila Hotel in Pasay City.

The latest smartphone in the S series offers young individuals a cool and trendy way to explore their styles.

“We are excited to launch the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone in the country because this reflects how the brand is striving to make innovations as a tool for the younger generation to showcase their personalities and power their lifestyles, especially in the realm of social media,” said Charisma Buan, Vivo Philippines PR lead.

The event, gathering Vivo Philippines executives, product distributors and exclusive media partners, showcased the wonderful features of the S1 Pro.
Photo Release

The event, gathering Vivo Philippines executives, product distributors and exclusive media partners, showcased the wonderful features of the S1 Pro.

These include the diamond-shaped rear quad camera set-up consisting of a 48MP main, 8MP secondary, 2MP wide-angle, and 2MP macro camera that are further accentuated by the handset’s Knight Black and Fancy Sky colorways.

The Vivo S1 Pro also boasts of a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch for a 32MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside, its Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 8GB RAM/128 ROM are powered by a dual-engine fast-charging 4500mAh battery.

Retailing for P15,999, the smartphone can be pre-ordered online and in-store until November 29. It will be available at all authorized Vivo outlets nationwide starting November 30.

 

For inquiries, visit www.vivoglobal.ph, or check www.facebook.com/vivoPhilippines, www.instagram.com/vivo_philippines, and https://twitter.com/vivo_phil.

S1 PRO VIVO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
3 hours ago
Vivo S1 Pro smartphone launch encourages youth to explore their styles
3 hours ago
Leading global technology company, Vivo, has recently unveiled the S1 Pro through an exclusive event at Conrad Manila Hotel...
Gadgets
fb tw
Sponsored
7 days ago
Vivo S1 Pro empowers youth to define their unique style
7 days ago
Vivo, the leading technology company, has again wowed the world by merging Vivo’s signature photography technologies...
Gadgets
fb tw
Sponsored
14 days ago
How Millennials and Gen Z can pursue their passions with latest HP laptop
14 days ago
HP has the created partner for busy, go-getter generations of Millenials and Zillennials with the new HP Pavilion x360.
Gadgets
fb tw
Sponsored
15 days ago
How to grow your business with power, style and value
15 days ago
Learn the key elements you can incorporate in running your business. And trust only the best tool to help you in our endeavors,...
Gadgets
fb tw
Sponsored
20 days ago
Vivo NEX 3 boasts of premium technology, luxurious aesthetic
20 days ago
The latest flagship model from Vivo, the high-end NEX 3, is a vision in elegance and superior technology.
Gadgets
fb tw
Sponsored
23 days ago
Vivo V17 Pro’s dual front cameras take selfies to new heights
23 days ago
Leading smartphone company, Vivo, takes selfie-shooting beyond the limits with the Vivo V17 Pro's dual front cameras.
Gadgets
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with