ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Both Millennials and Generation Z are self-starters who are unafraid to pursue their passions, which are more doable nowadays. How? By being resourceful and knowing how to use technology to one’s advantage.
Photo Release
How Millennials and Gen Z can pursue their passions with latest HP laptop
(Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the most digitally connected generations in history, Millennials and Gen Zs have developed a mindset that pushes them to break away from the more traditional and defined roles. They, instead, are driven to take control of their future and career.

Whether it’s becoming a graphic designer, an app developer, a blogger, an Instagram influencer, an online shop seller, or a musician—both gens of self-starters have a competitive edge to succeed.

They are unafraid to pursue their passions, especially in business, which has become more doable nowadays. How? By being resourceful and knowing how to use technology to one’s advantage.

Most Millennials and Zillennials take their passion for social media and other online platforms, putting their work and business out there. They do their research and get the information they need online, speeding up the processes and making informed decisions quickly.

They also maximize technology’s mobility and remote connectivity, allowing them to do and share their work, and connect with the right people whenever, wherever.

As one of the most trusted brands in the world of technology, HP understands the passion and drive of these headstrong generations. Hence, the company has built the perfect partner that allows and empowers them to build their own opportunities for success.

This is the HP Pavilion x360.

The HP Pavilion x360 has a durable 360-degree geared hinge that gets in the right position to work, write, watch, and play with its four different modes: Laptop, Stand, Tablet and Tent. Each of these modes will bring the Simultaneous Pen & Touch feature that makes writing, drawing, and touching on the device feels natural.

With the device’s Intel Core i7 processor, it’s easy to get the most complex tasks done and address multitasking. Moreover, all USB ports installed in this model are USB Gen 2 Type-C, ready for faster data transfer speeds to help share files and data within the team as fast as it needs to be.

The laptop also has a solid state drive (SSD) that gives its users faster boot time and better loading speed, and up to 3x faster start-up from sleep and 33% longer battery life.

Millennials and Gen Z can rely on the laptop for their very busy schedules with its faster loading time and without the need to charge as often, even when used heavily or while working on the go.

The HP Pavilion x360  is priced from P38,990 and is available at HP authorized reseller stores located in SM Cyberzone branches nationwide, and online via Lazada or Shopee.

GEN Z HP HP PAVILION X360 MILLENNIALS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
How Millennials and Gen Z can pursue their passions with latest HP laptop
1 hour ago
HP has the created partner for busy, go-getter generations of Millenials and Zillennials with the new HP Pavilion x360.
Gadgets
Sponsored
5 days ago
Vivo NEX 3 boasts of premium technology, luxurious aesthetic
5 days ago
The latest flagship model from Vivo, the high-end NEX 3, is a vision in elegance and superior technology.
Gadgets
Sponsored
8 days ago
‘NEX’ level of premium smartphone offers Filipinos a ‘future beyond edges’
8 days ago
Leading global technology company, Vivo, gives a glimpse on the “NEX” level of smartphone experience with the...
Gadgets
Sponsored
8 days ago
Vivo V17 Pro’s dual front cameras take selfies to new heights
8 days ago
Leading smartphone company, Vivo, takes selfie-shooting beyond the limits with the Vivo V17 Pro's dual front cameras.
Gadgets
Sponsored
10 days ago
Realme launches 64MP quad-camera smartphone priced under P20,000
10 days ago
Realme launches its new mid-range flagship, the realme XT, the first in the world with 64MP quad camera technology.
Gadgets
Sponsored
14 days ago
Vivo NEX 3: Smartphone of the future arrives in Philippines
14 days ago
Vivo’s NEX 3 smartphone, the latest flagship in its high-end NEX series, does just that as it breaks the limits of present...
Gadgets
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with