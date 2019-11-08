ALLURE
NEX 3 harnesses the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM to deliver faster, cutting-edge performance and smoother multitasking capabilities.
Vivo NEX 3 boasts of premium technology, luxurious aesthetic
(Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 7:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Like designer bags, Swiss watches and bespoke suits, smartphones have become a symbol of sophistication, especially among individuals with a discerning taste for luxurious items.

NEX 3, the latest flagship model in Vivo’s high-end NEX series, may perhaps be the next status symbol not only of elegance, but of premium technology, owing to its next-generation innovations and trendsetting design.

Built for those who demand the best smartphone experience, NEX 3 harnesses the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM to deliver faster, cutting-edge performance and smoother multitasking capabilities.

Compared to other handsets in its price range, the NEX flagship might exude simplicity but it looks totally sophisticated and elegant. The secret is the Glowing Night-colored aluminum alloy unibody design that is rendered seamless with a notch-less and bezel-less architecture.

NEX 3 features the world’s first AMOLED Waterfall FullView Display, stretching and curving the smartphone screen along its sides to offer broader, borderless views.
Matching the style of its users, NEX 3 also makes a remarkable statement with the world’s first AMOLED Waterfall FullView Display, stretching and curving the smartphone screen along its sides to offer broader, borderless views.

It has 6.89-inch display with an incredible 99.6% screen-to-body ratio. At the back, a Corning Gorilla Glass 6, protects the NEX 3 from multiple drops, even at greater heights.

The device also cleverly hides physical power and volume buttons from sight by using an X-axis Haptic Vibration motor and Touch Sense technology, whereby the unit uses haptic feedback to simulate sense of touch. In-Display Fingerprint Scanning allows users to use their mobiles safely and instantly.

Aside from NEX 3's amazing aesthetics, there's also its top-notch performance. It sports an array of optics bannered by a 64-megapixel main camera, 13MP wide-angle camera, and a 13MP telescopic camera. These promise a “super HD clarity” as the norm for all photos.

At the front, a 16MP Elevating Front Camera paves the way for a perfect FullView Display.

The NEX 3 sports an array of optics bannered by a 64-megapixel main camera, 13MP wide-angle camera, and a 13MP telescopic camera that make for premier photo-shooting experience
With ground-breaking innovations, Vivo NEX 3 is definitely on its way to becoming a symbol of luxurious innovation. It will be available in all authorized Vivo outlets nationwide starting November 9.

 

For more information on the Vivo NEX 3, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/product/Nex3.

 

