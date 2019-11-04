Realme launches 64MP quad-camera smartphone priced under P20,000

MANILA, Philippines — Realme, a pioneering global smartphone brand for the youth, launches its first flagship with a 64MP quad-camera technology, the Realme XT. It is set to shake the midrange segment with flagship features under the P20,000 pricing.

The device packs a 64MP ultra high-resolution sensor, the first in the world to be announced with such. This flagship imaging capability is further boosted by 4-in-1 intelligent pixel binning, f/1.8 large aperture and 6P lens with superior light-gathering capability.

Along with the ISOCELL Plus technology, the 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor uses Tetracell 4-in-1 pixel technology to combine four adjacent pixels into a single 1.6μm large pixel. It is capable of taking 9216 x 6912 ultra-detailed photos in the Ultra 64MP mode with a photo size that is 4x larger than a 16MP shot.

The quad camera in the rear also includes an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens—enabling a budding photographer to explore and master a broader range of photography work.

Premium specs

Under the hood is a powerful Snapdragon 712 AIE, the best processor for a 64MP quad-camera smartphone in this price segment.

It also features a 10nm process and improved clock-speed of up to 2.3Ghz for 10% overall performance, and 35% graphic performance improvement over previous Realme generations.

Meanwhile, the 3.0 AI engine greatly enhances speech recognition, image processing, and optimization efficiency.

The Realme XT is also a gamer’s delight. Its Hyper Boost 2.0 brings the all-new Game Boost 2.0, featuring Frame Boost and Touch Boost to reduce game latency by as much as 73.7%.

Users can store all the games into Game Space and enjoy a more immersive gaming experience. The Do-Not-Disturb mode and semi-transparent pop-ups help cut interruptions while gaming.

Battery life is not a problem with the flagship's 4,000mAh battery, complemented by 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, which allows full charging within just 80 minutes.

The smartphone’s build and design hold the brand's signature contemporary aesthetic gene. Its elegance is clearly displayed in its light-flowing 3D Curved Glass Design, reminiscent of the smooth geometric curve, hyperbola.

It is ready to immerse its users in multiplayer tourneys, video streaming and net surfing with its 92.1% screen-to-body ratio, well-complemented by a sharp 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display.

Capping off the phone’s visual theatrics is its 3D hot-bending Gorilla Glass 5 in the front and back. It comes available in two colors: pearl white and pearl blue.

The Realme XT also sports the latest optical fingerprint scanner module from Goodix 3.0. The latest solution doubles the sensitivity area, increases the signal intensity by 40% and requires only an average of 334ms to unlock the phone. It currently has one of the fastest fingerprint experiences in the market.

“The Realme XT is a super phone that is perfectly aligned with the lifestyle of the vigorous and aspirational Filipino youth. We are confident this device can embolden this young generation to achieve their goals and dreams, may these be in photography, e-gaming or content creation. Get ready to go the extra mile with the Realme XT,” shares Austine Huang, marketing director for Realme Philippines.

Pricing and availability

The Realme XT is available locally in the 8GB RAM+128GB storage configuration, the only 64MP smartphone in the country to have such. Priced at P16,990, the device is ideal for the tech-savvy, app-loving, file-heavy Filipino users.

Pre-order is until November 8, with a minimum down payment of P500 at any Realme store. Those who would avail of the pre-order promo will also get to claim a pair of Realme Youth Wireless Buds worth P3,499.

Customers may claim their pre-ordered units starting November 9.

The Realme XT may also be availed through the 6- or 9-month 0% interest plans of Home Credit.

Realme Philippines has 11 concept stores, 17 exhibits, 206 kiosks and 4,500 partner stores.Those who will purchase the flagship-class smartphone will also be welcomed to the biggest online smartphone community, the Realme Official Facebook community, which now has 50,000 members and is continuously growing. Get pro tips, phone hacks and first dibs straight from fellow Realme squad members and executives themselves.

For more information and updates, follow Realme Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.