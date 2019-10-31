ALLURE
Photo Release
Vivo NEX 3: Smartphone of the future arrives in Philippines
(Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In today’s world of relentless technological innovation, software development and product design, one way for a mobile device to stand out in a highly competitive market is to have a clear edge.

As a leading global technology company, Vivo is strongly committed to developing ground-breaking innovations anchored on future technologies that would not only provide the best smartphone experience for the user, but would also help set the trend and shape the industry.

Vivo’s NEX 3 smartphone, the latest flagship in its high-end NEX series, does just that as it breaks the limits of present technology, making it the “device of the future.”

Beyond limits with breakthrough design

The NEX 3 features AMOLED Waterfall FullView™ Display that stretches and curves the smartphone screen along its sides to provide users with broader, borderless views. The 6.89-inch, notch-free display also improves the screen-to-body ratio to 99.6%.

The premium smartphone also hides physical power and volume buttons from sight, creating a seamless, touch-controlled unibody design.

With its X-axis Haptic Vibration motor, Touch Sense can respond with haptic feedback, delivering a tangible, comfortable and futuristic experience.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning also allows users to step into their mobile world both instantly and safely.

Premier photo-shooting experience

NEX 3 flexes its photography superiority with a 64-megapixel main camera, 13MP wide-angle camera and a 13MP super macro camera.

Making super HD clarity as a standard for all photos, the smartphone’s upgraded camera allows users to capture life’s splendor down to the last detail.

With its 16MP Elevating Front Camera, NEX 3 makes way for the perfect FullView™ Display. A purpose-fit motor and customized gear box ensure smooth elevation that operates stably.

Boosting connectivity and power

Powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus with 2.96Hz Octa-core processor, Qualcomm’s first 5G solution, and UFS 3.0 high-speed flash memory, NEX 3 provides top computing performance, smooth multitasking capabilities, ultra-high download speeds (over 1GBPs), ultra-low latency and robust network reliability.

The dual WLAN Acceleration technology can use two Wi-Fi signal networks at the same time to greatly boost the network speed and facilitate smoother use.

A 4500mAh battery gives NEX users the fuel to go through their day feeling unrestrained, while Vivo Super FlashCharge 44W and C-DRX power-saving technologies ensure low power is a thing of the past.

The Vapor Chamber Cooling System, meanwhile, supplies power while remaining cool even with heavy 5G usage.

NEX 3 is equipped with 8GB/128GB storage and supports global frequency bands and NFC.

Go beyond artificial intelligence

Vivo’s AI assistant, Jovi, has been upgraded to enable a fully intelligent flagship experience based on the Vivo Computation Acceleration Platform.

The platform offers AI algorithms for software optimization and enhanced user habit learning for deeper AI integration—providing an impressive speed boost with a personalized experience.

The Vivo NEX 3 is now available at all authorized Vivo outlets nationwide.

