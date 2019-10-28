Shoot beyond limits with Vivo V17 Pro's 6 cameras

MANILA, Philippines — Vivo aims to help photography enthusiasts, even ordinary users, go beyond their limits when shooting. As such, the leading global tech company developed six cameras in the newest Vivo V17 Pro.

The experience starts with Vivo V17 Pro's dual elevating front camera. It's a combination of a whopping 32MP main selfie camera and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Selfie lens that can capture wide angles of up to 105 degrees.

Social media junkies would definitely love the main selfie camera because the images are crisp and ready to share even without filter. On the other hand, the ultra-wide-angle camera is perfect for group shots and also for selfies to capture breathtaking landscapes in the background.

The elevating selfie camera also allows for a bezel-less screen, which makes the display perfect for watching videos and playing games.

Photo Release Take selfies even in low-light conditions using Vivo V17 Pro's dual elevating front camera in Night Mode.

Vivo believes that users should bring just one accessory, so it equipped the Vivo V17 Pro with four more cameras in the rear.

The 48MP main camera has a Sony sensor, F1/2 sensor size and a large F1/8 aperture while the 8MP super wide-angle camera. A 2MP Super Macro camera can shoot the little details in crisp color and sharp images. Truly, there is no subject that the rear quad cameras won't be able to capture.

The 48MP camera is also equipped with AI algorithms, while the wide-angle camera is sure to take the best landscapes.

There is no need for stitching apps or constantly switching to the panoramic mode as the ultra-wide-angle lens shoots easily. Don't miss that one second of capturing the sunrise over the horizon.

Photo Release The view of the city skyline at night was shot using Vivo V17 Pro's Super Night Mode feature.

Vivo’s latest flagship smartphone also features two beautifying features—the “Pose Master” that suggests various poses, and the Super Night Mode feature that solves the perennial problem of shooting in low light.

The V17 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Its 4100mAh battery, with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Technology, brings higher durability and faster charging that ensures the smartphone provides a long-lasting and safe mobile experience.

Photo Release The new Vivo V17 Pro is also capable of the most crisp and detailed macro shots.

