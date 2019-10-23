ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
The Realme 5 Pro, dubbed the Quad-Camera Speed Master, posted initial sales three times bigger than those of preceding devices.
Photo Release
Realme 5 Pro makes company record for biggest introductory offline sale
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 10:40am

Manila, Philippines — The Realme 5 Pro, the brand's latest flagship to enter the local market, has helped Realme Philippines achieve another feat.

Posting initial sales three times bigger than preceding Realme devices, the quad-camera smartphone became the company's best-selling device in terms of introductory sales.

Launched last October 3, the Realme 5 Pro received a warm welcome from numerous Filipino fans who pre-ordered. Promo claimants were able to bring home their brand new units last October 12 with a free 10,000mAh powerbank worth P1,599.

“Realme Philippines is grateful for the support and trust of our Filipino fans. We see a lot more Filipinos leaping to real value, and this is inspiring us even more to come up with more products that disrupt price segments with their attainable flagship features. A huge thanks to all the current and new members of the Filipino Realme family. Mabuhay kayo!” said Austine Huang, director of marketing for Realme Philippines.

The Realme 5 Pro is now available nationwide in two variants: 4GB+128GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage, priced at P11,990 and P13,990, respectively. The 4GB+128GB variant can be availed through a Home Credit with 0% interest 6-month plan, while the 8GB+128GB variant is available at a Home Credit with 0% interest 6-or 9-month plan.

The quad-camera series also includes the Realme 5 that packs features such as a powerful Snapdragon 665 processor and a large-capacity 5,000mAh battery. The 3+32GB variant was offered for P6,990 via an exclusive kick-off flash sale on Lazada last October 16.

 

To learn more about realme products and promos, interested customers are encouraged to visit the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

REALME REALME 5 PRO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
4 days ago
Maine Mendoza leads launch of new Vivo V17 Pro flagship
4 days ago
Vivo Philippines releases its new flagship phone, the Vivo V17 Pro.
Gadgets
Sponsored
13 days ago
High five! ‘Apir’-worthy activities you can do with newest Realme 5 series
13 days ago
Realme Philippines is giving its Filipino squad a jovial high five with the first-ever quad-camera smartphones under P15,000:...
Gadgets
14 days ago
Samsung creates healthy recipes for its latest 6-in-1 smart oven
14 days ago
Preparing healthy meals is now a cinch with the 6-in-1 Samsung Smart Oven. Samsung demonstrates its features during a one-day...
Gadgets
15 days ago
Perfect 10: Honda Accord
By Kathy Moran | 15 days ago
Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI), recently launched the all-new 10th generation Honda Accord.
Gadgets
Sponsored
18 days ago
How Millennials and Gen Z can pursue their passions with latest HP laptop
18 days ago
HP has the created partner for busy, go-getter generations of Millenials and Zillennials with the new HP Pavilion x360.
Gadgets
24 days ago
Tekken director revives old tweet about creating 'Jollibee' game character
24 days ago
Will the famous mascot become the next Filipino character in Tekken?
Gadgets
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with