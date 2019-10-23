Realme 5 Pro makes company record for biggest introductory offline sale

Manila, Philippines — The Realme 5 Pro, the brand's latest flagship to enter the local market, has helped Realme Philippines achieve another feat.

Posting initial sales three times bigger than preceding Realme devices, the quad-camera smartphone became the company's best-selling device in terms of introductory sales.

Launched last October 3, the Realme 5 Pro received a warm welcome from numerous Filipino fans who pre-ordered. Promo claimants were able to bring home their brand new units last October 12 with a free 10,000mAh powerbank worth P1,599.

“Realme Philippines is grateful for the support and trust of our Filipino fans. We see a lot more Filipinos leaping to real value, and this is inspiring us even more to come up with more products that disrupt price segments with their attainable flagship features. A huge thanks to all the current and new members of the Filipino Realme family. Mabuhay kayo!” said Austine Huang, director of marketing for Realme Philippines.

The Realme 5 Pro is now available nationwide in two variants: 4GB+128GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage, priced at P11,990 and P13,990, respectively. The 4GB+128GB variant can be availed through a Home Credit with 0% interest 6-month plan, while the 8GB+128GB variant is available at a Home Credit with 0% interest 6-or 9-month plan.

The quad-camera series also includes the Realme 5 that packs features such as a powerful Snapdragon 665 processor and a large-capacity 5,000mAh battery. The 3+32GB variant was offered for P6,990 via an exclusive kick-off flash sale on Lazada last October 16.

To learn more about realme products and promos, interested customers are encouraged to visit the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.