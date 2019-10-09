High five! ‘Apir’-worthy activities you can do with newest Realme 5 series

MANILA, Philippines — Winning a basketball game? Apir! Landed an extremely funny joke? Apir! A random light bulb moment? Apir!

Whatever victory or fun idea it is, the Filipinos’ initial way of celebrating the moment is through a good and loud high five. As such, game-changer smartphone brand for the youth, Realme Philippines, celebrates the same way.

The company is giving its Filipino squad a jovial high five with the first-ever quad-camera smartphones under P15,000: the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro.

Here are apir-worthy activities Filipinos can try with both smartphone’s high-tier features such as quad cameras, powerful processors and huge-capacity batteries:

1. Game face on

Launch an attack, slay an enemy, claim victory. This is basically the game plan of anyone who wants to be a Mobile Legends Mythic. Do this in high-definition graphics with zero lags.

Both Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro sport powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 665 and Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 712 AIE processors that deliver good gaming experience with a smooth frame rate, rapid operation, surround sound and HD true image.

The Pro model also packs Hyper Boost 2.0, which supports two powerful engines: Frame Boost and Touch Boost that improve the performance and stability of the mobile phone during games.

2. PRO-tography

Seeing beauty such as a golden-lit landscape can happen any time and without warning. Shoot this like a pro with the series’ quad cameras: an ultra-wide angle lens, a main camera, a portrait lens and an ultra-macro lens.

A highlight of the Pro model is the 48MP main camera optimized with a Sony IMX 586 sensor. Capture beauty from afar or even up close and get clear and refined images without filter or studio lighting.

Further enrich the colors of your snaps with Chroma Boost, which enables the device to optimally use its AI engine in recognizing scene information, restoring real details, and enhancing brightness and colors.

3. Night shot mo na ‘yan!

A night out with friends in Poblacion or High Street spells an aesthetic of light paintings, neon lights and sharp silhouettes. Capture all your late-night moments with the Realme 5 series.

Photo grains and dotted noise are a thing of the past with Realme 5’s Nightscape mode, which uses night scene algorithm combined with AI technology with multi-frame engine to optimize camera performance in extremely low-lit scenarios.

Handheld stabilization, highlight suppression and improved dynamic range further make night photography even more fun.

4. ‘EP EP’ hooray! Episode marathon

We’ve all been there before—a litany of “isang episode na lang” even while facing deadlines or evading the sandman’s spell. Have the best and most-immersive episode marathon experience with the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. Both phones pack a display with 89 percent and 90.8 percent screen ratio.

Battery is not a problem either. Under the hood is a large-capacity 5,000mAh battery capable of taking you to season enders. The 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge Technology also complements its huge-capacity 4,030mAh battery.

5. I see it, I like it, I want it, I vlog it

In this day and age of on-the-go content creation, sharing and consumption, share experience or get updated on your friends’ adventures as easily with vlogs.

Record up to 4K videos with the cameras of the series. The devices’ front and rear cameras both feature Electric Image Stabilization (EIS) to prevent unnecessary shakes.

The Realme 5’s video function supports recording slow-motion videos in 240fps and 720p while the Realme 5 Pro enables low-motion video recordings in 960fps and 720p, allowing users to smoothly capture moments frame by frame.

Both smartphones support video editing so users can add and adjust video speed, add filters, texts and soundtrack effects or render edited videos through the theme function.

Photo Release Photo shows (from left) Realme Philippines Marketing Lead Eason de Guzman and Marketing Director Austine Huang, Moonton e-Sports Manager JingJie Lin, Home Credit Chief IT and Operations Officer Petr Brunclik, Realme Philippines CEO Neil Zou, Qualcomm Philippines Country Manager Go Thih Liang, Realme Philippines COO Jacky Chen and Community Manager Anthony So at the launch of the Realme 5 series.

Pricing and availability

Set to disrupt the sub-P15,000 price segment, the Realme 5 Pro 4GB+128GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage variants are priced at P11,990 and P13,990, respectively, while the Realme 5 is available in 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants for P6,990, P7,990, and P9,900, respectively.

Realme 5 Pro smartphones pre-ordered at Lazada can be redeemed beginning October 9. On the same day at exactly 12 midnight, Realme will be holding its very first Lazada online sale for Realme 5 Pro.

The offline pre-order for 5 Pro is until October 11. Purchasers may claim their brand-new devices on October 12 in all Realme kiosks and partner stores nationwide. Those who will pre-order will receive a 10,000mAh power bank worth P1,599.

The Realme 5 is now available at over 4,500 Realme kiosks and concept stores nationwide. The 3GB+32GB variant will be exclusively available through online platform Lazada.

Both devices may also be availed through a Home Credit plan. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Realme 5 Pro may be availed through a 9 or 12-month easy plan while the other storage variants of the series may be availed through a 6-month plan at 0 percent interest.



