Newest realme C2 shakes up entry-level segment in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Realme Philippines once again claims the entry-level segment with its newest budget smartphone, the realme C2, which is poised to change Filipinos’ common expectations of what a budget smartphone should be.

Realme Philippines launched the realme C2 through a Facebook and YouTube livestream, highlighting the supremacy of the phone in its segment. The discussion revolved around the company's mission to elevate the smartphone experience of Filipinos, even of those who have a limited budget.

The two-hour discussion was hosted by Apple David with leading tech critic Abe Olandres, famous parenting blogger Mommy Phepot, and realme squad member Tetam as guests.

Three livestream participants, who were actively engaged with the hosts, won a brand-new realme C2 each.

“Some Filipinos forego premium experience because it comes with a hefty price tag. This is what we want to change. At realme, we want Filipinos to experience premium smartphones without having to break the bank. We all deserve to enjoy the real value of the products we invest in, and offering real value happens to be our expertise,” said Eason de Guzman, marketing lead for Realme Philippines.

The device is anticipated to set new records, having met the needs of smartphone users with its power, performance, and design without the premium price.

Powering the realme C2 is a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor for smooth and fast software executions to guarantee top performance in different scenarios, all without consuming too much power.

The phone has a powerful image-processing capability that can run multiple games and applications without lagging. Its large-capacity 4000mAh battery provides many hours of mobile application use and connectivity.

The realme C2 features 13MP+2MP rear dual cameras and a 5MP AI-supported selfie camera. The dual cameras enhance portrait gradation, making photos more definite and appealing compared with snaps from single-camera smartphones.

The smartphone is the first in the C-series to have the Chroma Boost feature, which improves saturation and contrast to optimize scenes and reveal richer details, highlights, and shadows. It also has a slo-mo feature with 80fps/480p capability, giving users the chance to highlight special moments.

It comes in two colors, Diamond Black and Diamond Blue—both sporting a metallic look. The smartphone’s diamond-cut design gives it a pattern-changing effect, taking inspiration from nature, like the stars in the night sky or waves in a pool of water.

The realme C2 comes in 2GB RAM+16GB and 3GB RAM+32GB storage variants for P5,490 and P6,490, respectively, to be available starting June 8 in all realme stores and kiosks nationwide. The device can also be availed through a Home Credit Easy Plan for 9 months with 0 percent interest.

