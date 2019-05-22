Vivo V15 Pro lights up the night with AI triple camera

MANILA, Philippines — The smartphone is a lens for documenting everyday moments, from music festivals to the food we eat. The desire to post amazing pictures “for the gram” has heightened the demand for professional camera features on smartphones.

Consumers are no longer looking at smartphone camera resolution alone to create unique shots. Increasingly, there is an emergence of multi-camera setups that offer more capabilities for consumers to express their creativity.

Vivo’s latest V15 Pro, for example, has successfully packed everything a consumer needs to capture their moments in life vividly.

It features a powerful AI Triple Camera with 48 Million Quad Pixel Sensor, 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera and a 5MP Depth Camera. To top it off, it uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a more personalized photography experience, allowing consumers to capture great shots on the go.

Light features in the dark

For night lovers, the Vivo V15 Pro’s main camera comes with a huge aperture and a 48 million quad pixel sensors that can easily light up all the details when taking night shots. The “four-in-one pixel” technology combines four adjacent pixels into a single 1.6μm large pixel, delivering high-quality 12MP photos.

The AI Super Night Mode further boosts night photography performance as it instantly captures multiple photos at different exposures and combines them to greatly improve brightness and clarity.

Say goodbye to heavy tripods and shaky shots, and capture all the glamour a night scene has to offer.

AI Super Wide-Angle Camera

For frequent travelers, the AI Super Wide-Angle Camera can expand views up to 120 degrees.1 Imagine capturing iconic sights such as the Eiffel Tower or Taj Mahal in their full majesty with just a snap, not worrying about omitting any details nor having to carry a wide-angle lens.

Users can simply enable the AI Super Wide-Angle feature to expand their camera vision, fitting more details into one single shot.

Photos pop with bokeh effect

The 5MP Depth Camera coupled with AI settings can help create a realistic bokeh effect using a series of algorithms that will identify the background. The AI algorithm blurs the background to make the subject of the photo pop—perfect for an Instagram post.

The beauty of this feature is that the effects are all done automatically, that is, users don’t need to worry about learning complicated phone settings to achieve such effect.

Flawless portraits and selfies

The Vivo V15 Pro's all-new AI Body Shaping features even allows consumers to adjust their body shapes according to their preference. Photo Release

Apart from food and scenery shots, portraits are also one of those most commonly taken by consumers. However, it is not always easy to find THE best angle. The Vivo V15 Pro takes care of that with a series of intricate AI features that can always help consumers look their best.

With AI Portrait Framing, the V15 Pro examines the current position of the subject, then guides the user to effortlessly produce perfectly-framed shots. Now, consumers can trust anyone to capture the best holiday images as the V15 Pro takes care of the work.

The all-new AI Body Shaping feature even allows consumers to adjust their body shapes according to their preference. This includes creating a slimmer waistline, enhancing bustline or getting longer legs.