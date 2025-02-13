Tired of razor burns and breakouts? Here's what the guys are saying about this new shave companion

The Gillette Mach 3 is engineered to fix these common problems to help deliver the smooth skin, clean-shaven look without the skin irritation. With blades that are stronger than steel, each swipe ensures a close, clean, and comfortable shave, even in those tricky spots where disposables tend to miss.

MANILA, Philippines — We've all been there—rushing through a shave only to end up with missed hairs, razor burns, and even pimples. If you've ever stretched your skin for a closer shave or had to go over the same area repeatedly, it’s not just you. The problem? Your razor.

While cheap disposable razors seem convenient, they often cause more issues than they solve. Their dull blades need extra strokes to catch every hair, which irritates your skin and causes acne breakouts.

With minimal lubrication, every glide feels rough, leading to razor burn and that dreaded stinging/itchy sensation. Even TikTok creators like Mikee Reyes have shared their struggles with subpar razors.

But don’t just take our word for it—here’s what other guys have experienced with disposables:

“The Gillette Mach3 changed my life. Akala ko kasi dati pareho pareho lang mga razor kaso may difference pala ang Gilette Mach 3 sa disposable razors… Nakukuha ang buhok pero hindi nasusugatan. Walang gasgas sa Mach3 kaya walang irritation or breakout, smooth skin lang. Kung mas maaga ko nahanap ang Mach3, baka mas matagal na ako nag clean look.” – Mikee Reyes

“Even as someone who grows short facial hair, I still get skin irritation and acne from ordinary disposable razors. That’s why I switched to Gillette Mach3 for its smooth-skin shave, and I’ve never looked back since.” – Brent Manalo

"Super happy to have made the switch to the Gillette Mach 3. Its been my go-to shaver ever since the switch. The smooth glide of the triple blade technology ensures no cuts on my skin and the enhanced lubrication strip helps stop irritations to my skin. Its been a staple in my getting ready routine and I can vouch for its quality. Im definitely never going back to disposables and my brother Martin agrees. " – Emilio Daez

The Solution: Gillette Mach 3

The Mach 3’s Comfort Boost Lubrastrip provides a smooth glide, so you don’t have to fight against your razor. The strip delivers lubrication that keeps your skin protected, helping prevent the stinging sensation and post-shave breakouts common with disposables.

No more compensating with awkward angles or multiple passes—just one clean swipe. If you’re ready to stop the frustration and get the smooth shave you deserve, it’s time to switch to the Gillette Mach 3.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Gilette is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.