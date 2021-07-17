







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Male entrepreneurs in skincare business share success stories
Cebu City’s Howard Andrew Mejia, Leyte’s Paul Jovy Fernan and Caloocan’s Axel Ross Andres entered Speak G skin care business this time of pandemic to help their own families. 
Released

                     

                        

                           
Male entrepreneurs in skincare business share success stories

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 6:05pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Three men who chose to enter the skin care business shared their success stories. 



Cebu City’s Howard Andrew Mejia, Leyte’s Paul Jovy Fernan and Caloocan’s Axel Ross Andres entered Speak G skin care business this time of pandemic to help their own families. 



Howard said he decided to enter the business because he knew that men also have skin problems. 



“Hindi lang po babae ang nakakaranas ng skin problems, may mga lalake din na nawawalan ng confidence at isa po ako doon,” Howard said. 



Since entering the business for only a year, Howard and his wife are now an authorized city distributor in Cebu, supporting and enabling many startup resellers.



“Ang pag nenegosyo ay isang malaking biyaya para sakin, mahirap lang talaga sa umpisa, pero mas mahirap yung walang na umpisahan. Start small, but dream big,” he said. 



Paul, meanwhile, said it’s important to keep a pleasing physical appearance. Face acne gave him discomfort both physically and mentally.



For him, introducing a new product to the market has been a challenge, but knowing how effective the products are, he made a marketing strategy that helped him boost his sales up to four times higher in a month. 



Paul implemented the “Use now, pay later” policy, letting the consumers experience the products firsthand and let them discover the product. 



“Today is the perfect time to enter into business especially Speaks G. Ito ang produkto na hindi naghahanap, pero kusang hinahanap,” Paul said.



Meanwhile, Axel and his partner decided to become a Speaks G reseller in January 2021. With a common goal to give their children a promising future, Axel and his partner work together in their skincare business. 



“Dalawa na anak namin kaya talagang nagsusumikap kami para ma-itaguyod sila,” he said. 



“Ayaw namin palampasin yung chance na maging distributor kami ng Speaks G. Kaya kahit bagong panganak lang s’ya, tutok talaga kami sa pag-promote hanggat kaya. Kung may gusto kayong gawin or pasukin na negosyo, ‘wag kayo matakot na baka hindi ito mag work kasi dun pa lang sa mindset na ganun, talo na agad kayo. Dapat kung papasok ka sa isang negosyo, positive ang mindset mo at kung may hindi ka alam, aralin mo,” he added. 



Established in 2013, Speaks G is a skincare company that aims to provide excellent and affordable products by using top-of-the-line materials and innovation that will change the customers’ perspective in beauty and wellness. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      STEP SKIN CARE SYSTEM
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 My list of threes for 2021: Bucket list items, books and films (Part 2)
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
171 days ago

                              
                              
My list of threes for 2021: Bucket list items, books and films (Part 2)


                              

                                                                  By Alfred Vargas |
                                 171 days ago                              


                                                            
The second part of Alfred Vargas' 2021 lists.

                                                         


      

         

            
For Men
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 My list of threes for 2021: New milestones, skills and other goals (Part 1)
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
178 days ago

                              
                              
My list of threes for 2021: New milestones, skills and other goals (Part 1)


                              

                                                                  By Alfred Vargas |
                                 178 days ago                              


                                                            
"We may be limited by travel bans, quarantines and social distancing, but the things we can do to make this year matter are...

                                                         


      

         

            
For Men
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 My lists of threes from 2020: Why we're still grateful and hopeful
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
186 days ago

                              
                              
My lists of threes from 2020: Why we're still grateful and hopeful


                              

                                                                  By Alfred Vargas |
                                 186 days ago                              


                                                            
"In an attempt to put 2020 in perspective, here are my personal lists of threes that left a significant mark in me. I plan...

                                                         


      

         

            
For Men
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From 'Bridal Shower' to 'Tagpuan': My MMFF roles and finding meaning in cinema and acting
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
206 days ago

                              
                              
From 'Bridal Shower' to 'Tagpuan': My MMFF roles and finding meaning in cinema and acting


                              

                                                                  By Alfred Vargas |
                                 206 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Alfred Vargas writes about his latest film "Tagpuan," part of this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

                                                         


      

         

            
For Men
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 My Camino de Santiago journey (Part 3 of 3)
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
229 days ago

                              
                              
My Camino de Santiago journey (Part 3 of 3)


                              

                                                                  By Alfred Vargas |
                                 229 days ago                              


                                                            
In the last part of his travelogue, Alfred Vargas finds answered prayers and little miracles and shares with readers how much...

                                                         


      

         

            
For Men
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 My Camino de Santiago journey (Part 2 of 3)
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
233 days ago

                              
                              
My Camino de Santiago journey (Part 2 of 3)


                              

                                                                  By Alfred Vargas |
                                 233 days ago                              


                                                            
"While it was certainly a trip of ultimate highs, I did encounter some scary moments. For one, I did prepare intensively for...

                                                         


      

         

            
For Men
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with