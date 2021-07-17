Male entrepreneurs in skincare business share success stories

MANILA, Philippines — Three men who chose to enter the skin care business shared their success stories.

Cebu City’s Howard Andrew Mejia, Leyte’s Paul Jovy Fernan and Caloocan’s Axel Ross Andres entered Speak G skin care business this time of pandemic to help their own families.

Howard said he decided to enter the business because he knew that men also have skin problems.

“Hindi lang po babae ang nakakaranas ng skin problems, may mga lalake din na nawawalan ng confidence at isa po ako doon,” Howard said.

Since entering the business for only a year, Howard and his wife are now an authorized city distributor in Cebu, supporting and enabling many startup resellers.

“Ang pag nenegosyo ay isang malaking biyaya para sakin, mahirap lang talaga sa umpisa, pero mas mahirap yung walang na umpisahan. Start small, but dream big,” he said.

Paul, meanwhile, said it’s important to keep a pleasing physical appearance. Face acne gave him discomfort both physically and mentally.

For him, introducing a new product to the market has been a challenge, but knowing how effective the products are, he made a marketing strategy that helped him boost his sales up to four times higher in a month.

Paul implemented the “Use now, pay later” policy, letting the consumers experience the products firsthand and let them discover the product.

“Today is the perfect time to enter into business especially Speaks G. Ito ang produkto na hindi naghahanap, pero kusang hinahanap,” Paul said.

Meanwhile, Axel and his partner decided to become a Speaks G reseller in January 2021. With a common goal to give their children a promising future, Axel and his partner work together in their skincare business.

“Dalawa na anak namin kaya talagang nagsusumikap kami para ma-itaguyod sila,” he said.

“Ayaw namin palampasin yung chance na maging distributor kami ng Speaks G. Kaya kahit bagong panganak lang s’ya, tutok talaga kami sa pag-promote hanggat kaya. Kung may gusto kayong gawin or pasukin na negosyo, ‘wag kayo matakot na baka hindi ito mag work kasi dun pa lang sa mindset na ganun, talo na agad kayo. Dapat kung papasok ka sa isang negosyo, positive ang mindset mo at kung may hindi ka alam, aralin mo,” he added.

Established in 2013, Speaks G is a skincare company that aims to provide excellent and affordable products by using top-of-the-line materials and innovation that will change the customers’ perspective in beauty and wellness.