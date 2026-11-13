Bahay Kubo tea party: Chagee opens Filipino-inspired flagship store

The flagship branch of Chagee in the Philippines along Bonifacio High Street in Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines — It may have taken 15 months after debuting in the country, but tea chain Chagee finally has a flagship store in the Philippines.

The two-storey main branch is situated in the middle of the High Street in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, making it a prime location in the central business district.

Sonny Tiong, the brand's general manager in the Philippines, told members of the media, including Philstar.com, during a press launch that Chagee wanted to take its time establishing a flagship.

It initially focused on bringing its smooth, light beverages to Filipinos until it finally claimed a spot in the heart of the metro.

Tiong shared that the flagship was guided by the Filipino architectural principles "magaan" and "maaliwalas," taking inspiration as well from the Bahay Kubo for a welcoming feeling into the space.

Different material celebrating local artistry were used for the store's foundations, such as Capiz shells, inabel fabric, and stained glass, all of which Tiong descibred as an opportunity to bring Chagee closer to Filipinos.

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The standout design of the flagship branch is a huge mural created by illustrator and graphic designer Raxenne Maniquiz.

Maniquiz said Chagee contacted her a year ago when the brand was about to launch in the Philippines. The designer said the mural was the biggest piece she had worked on due to its digital file size.

She wanted her piece to reflect both the rich heritage of tea and the vibrant community of the Philippines. It is the reason why her work's main image is the Ancient Tea Horse Road presenting how tea has travelled across the years.

Key tea-related elements in the mural are a teapot with flowing water, farmer harvesting tea leaves by hand, and a horse wagon carrying baskets of tea leaves.

The illustrator also incorporated Philippine landmarks like the Banaue Rice Terraces, Bohol's Chocolate Hills, Mayon Volcano, and Fort Santiago, as well as local icons Kalesa, Balangay, Haribon, among others.

The centerpiece is the brand's Banig-inspired logo, inviting all who stop for photos to take in a bit of the Philippines.

Chagee will continue celebrating the flagship's opening and its ninth year of global operations by bringing over Korean singer Nayeon of the girl group Twice for a special meet-and-greet session with fans.

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