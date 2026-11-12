Adobo wrapped in pita bread for baon

MANILA, Philippines – Constantly looking for balanced and satisfying meals to pack for your office baon? Making your own baon helps you save hard-earned money instead of relying on the convenience store on the ground floor of the building where you work or the office canteen that inconsistently sells bland to overly seasoned food. You want your baon fully satisfying although you’re limiting your rice intake.

Potatoes USA Philippines suggests switching your carbo to power-packed potatoes every now and then, and this recipe of Potato Pita Wrapped Adobo with Fries comes highly recommended for a fully satisfying — and convenient to eat — meal.

The chefs of Potatoes USA teach you how to make your own pita bread using potatoes and cook a consistently delicious adobo dish, too. When you’re too busy, though, you can always rely on store-bought pita bread and reserve your own kitchen experimentation for a not-too-busy weekend. When you finally come down to doing it, bake a big batch of pita breads, pack them separately, and freeze them so you can just pull them out, thaw, and reheat when you need them.

Potato Pita Wrapped Adobo with Fries

Ingredients:

For the potato pita:

80 grams standard potato granules

204 grams all-purpose flour

1 cup (236 ml.) warm water

2 tbsps. (34 grams) yeast

1 tsp. (4 grams) granulated sugar

1 tbsp. (13 grams) extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tsps. (9 grams) salt

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, combine warm water, yeast, and sugar. Stir until dissolved. Stir in 1/2 cup flour. Let sit for 15 minutes or until mixture foams.

2. Add oil, salt, 1 1/2 cups flour, and potato granules. Stir with a wooden spoon until it forms.

3. Dust a clean surface with some reserved flour and knead the dough until smooth and elastic for about 7 minutes. Add more flour if the dough is too sticky. Dough should be soft and moist.

4. Place dough in a clean large bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Leave in a warm place until dough has doubled in size for about 1 hour.

5. Place a large cast-iron skillet in the oven and preheat to 500°F.

6. Lightly dust clean surface with flour. Punch down dough and turn it out onto clean surface. Divide dough into 8 pieces and roll into balls. Cover with a towel or plastic wrap, and let rest for 10 minutes.

7. Working the doughs one at a time, roll each into a 1/4-inch thick circle about 8 inches wide, sprinkling dough with extra flour if it starts to stick.

8. Place as many pitas that will fit in your skillet without the doughs touching. Bake until the pitas turn into air pocket balloons and begin to turn golden brown for about 3 to 5 minutes.

9. Remove from oven and let cool.

For the Adobo:

130 grams frozen straight-cut potatoes

1/4 kg. pork, adobo cut

2 cloves garlic

3 tbsps. (45 ml.) vinegar

1/2 cup (236 ml.) water

1 pc. bay leaf

3 tbsps. (45 ml.) soy sauce

1/2 tbsp. (4 grams) sugar

Oil for deep-frying

Procedure:

1. Heat oil in pan and sear each side of the pork. Set aside.

2. Sauté garlic and add vinegar, water, and bay leaf. Boil for 10 minutes or until vinegar is cooked.

3. Add soy sauce and pork. Simmer until pork is thoroughly cooked then set aside.

4. Add sugar and thicken the adobo sauce a bit then turn off heat.

5. Shred pork with knife or fork.

6. Toss and mix pork adobo shreds with some adobo sauce.

7. Deep-fry the straight-cut potatoes at 400°F for 4 to 5 minutes or until golden brown.

8. To assemble: Wrap adobo shreds and potato fries in potato pita pockets. Garnish with chives, and serve or wrap for baon.

Serves 4

*Note: The pork can be replaced with chicken if preferred or for variation.

RELATED: Baon idea: Adobo Rolls



