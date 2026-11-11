Ube doughnuts, baking school: London bakery opens 1st SEA store in Makati

The first Bread Ahead bakery in Southeast Asia located in a Makati mall

MANILA, Philippines — British artisan bakery Bread Ahead opens its first-ever full-fledged bakery in Southeast Asia in the Philippines, bringing iconic London pastries and baked goods to a Makati mall.

Bread Ahead officially launched back in 2013 by Matthew Jones in the United Kingdom capital's historic Borough Market, over the years drawing crowds because of its filled doughnuts, sourdough bread, and other popular pastries.

Beginning November 14, Saturday, Filipinos will get direct access to these baked goods through its first Southeast Asian bakery in Glorietta 4. The bakery actually has a branch in Bangkok, Thailand, however, it only sells doughnuts.

Jones was present for the Philippine store's media opening on November 10, Tuesday, giving a glimpse of the 150-seat area which will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, and light dinner alongside a full artisan bakery.

The owner called it a "huge step and massive challenge" to open in a new country, touting a bakery school opening next year as part of Bread Ahead's foundation.

"Baking isn't just a job, it becomes a part of you," Jones added with a smile.

RELATED: Chocolate Cupcakes with Speculoos twist

Filipinos can look forward to tasting firsthand the bakery's iconic products like its Crème Brûlée Doughnut and other flavors such as Sea Salted Caramel with Honeycomb, Pistachio, Raspberry and Lemon Curd.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Jones shared his belief that Filipinos are well-travelled and noted how many — whether tourists or locals in London — have bought at Borough Market.

"They love what we do. I think there is definitely a European connection. The Philippines, they love great quality baked products," he added.

Jones admitted difficulty pinpointing which bakery products Filipinos would gravitate to, ultimately landing on doughnuts, laminated pastries, and croissants. For the latter he referenced its similairities to local delicacy the ensaymada.

He also confirmed that Bread Ahead would debut an Ube Doughnut starting November 14 exclusively as a menu mainstay in the Philippine branch.

The owner isn't sure yet if more locally-inspired products would follow but expressed confidence that the Ube Doughnut would draw crowds.

RELATED: Red Velvet Crispies for merienda