Light and healthy Bokchoy with Garlic

MANILA, Philippines – You'd be surprised that sometimes the most delicious dishes are the ones that are the easiest to cook. No need for fancy sauces or special ingredients, just the natural flavors of a few fresh ingredients melding together harmoniously.

Such dishes are what content creator and mother of a teenager Annalyn Jusay Zogleman constantly looks for when she’s experimenting in her kitchen. For one, she is busy and cannot spend too much time laboring over one dish and yet she wants to feed herself and her teenager something healthy all the time.

Well, you cannot go wrong with green, leafy vegetables. So, when she watches reels and vlogs, she zeroes in on such recipes, and one particular recipe that she found on Instagram turned out to be a gem — Bokchoy with Garlic. Simple yet healthy and delicious. She cooked it once, was satisfied with the result, and made it her own by tweaking it to her preference.

Bokchoy with Garlic

Ingredients:

1 bunch fresh bokchoy (Taiwan pechay)

Light soy sauce

Oyster sauce

Honey

Pinch of salt

Pepper

Sugar

Mirin or rice wine vinegar

Hot water

All-purpose flour dissolved in a little water

Sesame seeds

Crispy fried garlic

Chili flakes

Procedure:

1. Wash bokchoy and cut them in half to shorten its length. Blanch for a few minutes in hot, boiling water. Remove and set aside.

2. Make the sauce. Combine small amounts of light soy sauce, oyster sauce, honey, salt and pepper, sugar, and mirin according to taste. Add water if too concentrated.

3. In a small bowl, dissolve flour (or cornstarch) in a little water to make a slurry or thickening agent. Add gradually to the sauce until thickened to desired sauce consistency.

4. Arrange blanched bokchoy on plate and spoon the warm sauce over the vegetable. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, crispy fried garlic, and chili flakes if you like a little heat in the dish.

5. You can also add the blanched bokchoy to the sauce, let it simmer, then turn off heat. Plate then sprinkle with the toppings.

6. Serve with freshly cooked rice. Enjoy!

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