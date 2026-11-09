Chocolate Cupcakes with Speculoos twist

MANILA, Philippines – Chocolate cupcakes are a timeless favorite among adults and children alike. Even without icing, they are always a big hit. More so if you put icing on them — and chocolate icing at that! — and add a little trendy twist to make specially the kinds enjoy these indulgent bites even more.

Since Speculoos spread and bits are trendy and available everywhere, you can add a little to make that trendy twist, according to Chef Jackie Ang Po, who runs her own Fleur de Lys Café and Patisserie and develops recipes for several top food manufacturing and distribution companies.

“We always go back to the basics, ‘yung mga una nating natutunan sa pag-bake” she said.

This is her Chocolate Cupcake recipe, which she says is so simple that you can even bake it in an air-fryer. Then she adds the toppings to give it a modern twist.

Chocolate Speculoos Buttercream Cupcakes

Ingredients:

For the chocolate cupcakes:

1/2 cup Arla Butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

3 eggs

1/2 cup boiling water

1/2 cup Beryl’s cocoa powder

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 1/3cups all-purpose flour

For the icing:

3/4 cup Arla Butter

1 2/3 cups powdered sugar

1/3 cup Beryl’s cocoa powder

2 tbsps. fresh milk

For the toppings:

Speculoos Spread, as needed

Speculoos bits, as needed

Candy sprinkles, as needed

Procedure:

1. Make the chocolate cupcakes. In a bowl, cream butter, vanilla extract, and sugars until light.

2. Add eggs one at a time.

3. Pour hot water over cocoa powder, and stir to dissolve.

4. Add evaporated milk.

5. Sift together baking soda, baking powder, and flour in a mixing bowl.

6. Alternately, add liquid ingredients (cocoa and evaporated milk) and dry ingredients (baking soda, baking powder, and flour) into the mixture. Mix well.

7. Pour into cupcake molds lined with paper cups. Bake in a preheated 325°F or 175°C oven (300°F or 150°C for fan ovens) for 20 to 25 minutes.

8. For the icing, cream butter until light, add sifted powdered sugar and cocoa powder. Lastly, add milk.

9. Ice cooled cupcakes with chocolate icing as desired. Top with Speculoos spread and bits and candy sprinkles as desired.

Makes 16 cupcakes

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