Meatless Monday: Vegan BBQ with raw langka

MANILA, Philippines – You're constantly on the lookout for recipes of healthy eats. You’re health- and fitness-conscious, and you want to take care of your body while you’re still young. So, you have been staying off as much red meat as possible and looking for healthier alternatives like vegetables, fish, seafood, chicken, and, yes, fruits. You have no qualms trying vegetarian or even stricter vegan dishes, either.

This vegan recipe from Chef Toto Erfe of Tito Toto’s just might be the best reward for your efforts. It teaches you how to make Vegan BBQ using raw langka.

You can enjoy raw langka not as the classic Ginataang Langka with either pork, chicken or shrimps, but as a meat-tasting barbecue fresh from the grill. It is so in keeping with the Tito Toto’s line of grilled food and fresh seafood paluto specials, as it forms part of the brand’s Healthy Line options.

Vegan BBQ

Ingredients:

For the barbecue:

500 grams fresh raw langka

For the marinade:

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup pineapple juice

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. calamansi juice

2 tbsps. soy sauce

1 tsp. liquid seasoning

2 tbsps. banana ketchup

Salt and pepper to taste

For basting:

1/2 cup banana ketchup

1/4 cup oil

Procedure:

1. Prepare langka. Cut langka meat into chunks. Quick blanch in boiling water until tender.

2. In a bowl, mix together all ingredients for the marinade. Add the chunks of langka, make sure they are completely submerged in the mixture and allow to marinate in the refrigerator.

3. Remove langka chunks from marinade and skewer into barbecue sticks. Set aside.

4. Heat up grill. Cook Vegan BBQ in batches until fully cooked and glazed. Flip over and cook the other side. Baste with banana ketchup and oil as they are cooked on the grill.

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