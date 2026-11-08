Red Velvet Crispies for merienda

MANILA, Philippines – You usually enjoy Red Velvet Cake in full cake form, complete with cream cheese icing. You’ve also had them in cookie and crinkle forms, and they have both turned out to be delightful treats, too.

As for rice crispies, you’ve had them as a childhood treat for years. But what if you can actually combine them into one special merienda treat?

The Maya Kitchen has experimented with it and came up with this foolproof recipe of Red Velvet Rice Crispy Treat that is sure to be a hit, especially among the kids and the young-at-heart. Just follow these simple steps and you’re on your way to a special merienda treat.

Red Velvet Rice Crispy Treat

Ingredients:

1 box Maya Decadence Red Velvet Cake Premium Mix

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 pack (16 oz.) white marshmallows

4 cups rice crispies

Extra unsalted butter for greasing pans

Procedure:

1. Sift Maya Decadence Red Velvet Cake Premium Mix into a bowl. Then toast the mix in a large frying pan for 5 to 6 minutes. Set aside to cool.

2. In another large pan, melt butter, and add the marshmallows. Stir over low to medium heat until melted. Add the rice crispies and toasted cake mix, and mix together with a silicone spatula until combined.

3. Grease a cupcake tin or any mold of your choice with unsalted butter, and scoop in the red velvet rice crispy mix. Alternatively, you can pour the mixture into a greased and lined 9x9-inch brownie pan and cut it into squares. You can even grease your palms with butter, and mold the mixture by hand!

4. Serve them cool, or pop them in the microwave oven for a few seconds for a warm and gooey texture.

Makes around 16 servings

RELATED: Recipe: Red Velvet Cake

