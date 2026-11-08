Spanish dishes, premium beers come together in Mijo Reserva collaboration

Available from October 19 to December 19, 2026, the collaboration pairs modern interpretations of Spanish dishes with four San Miguel Premium Beer variants: San Miguel Super Dry, San Miguel Premium All-Malt, San Miguel Cerveza Negra and San Miguel Cerveza Blanca.

MANILA, Philippines — Spanish cuisine meets locally brewed premium beer in a dining collaboration between Mijo Reserva and San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB), featuring a seven-dish menu designed to bring out the flavors of both food and drink.

Available from October 19 to December 19, 2026, the collaboration pairs modern interpretations of Spanish dishes with four San Miguel Premium Beer variants: San Miguel Super Dry, San Miguel Premium All-Malt, San Miguel Cerveza Negra and San Miguel Cerveza Blanca.

The menu explores the interplay of rich, smoky and savory flavors, with each beer selected to complement the ingredients and preparation of its accompanying dish.

The dining experience begins with two starters paired with San Miguel Premium All-Malt.

The Jamon Croquetas feature crispy bites filled with creamy béchamel and Jamon Serrano aioli, while the Fabes Con Almejas combines white beans and Manila clams, finished with cilantro salsa verde.

The beer's full-bodied yet balanced flavor complements the creaminess of the croquetas and the delicate brininess of the clams without overpowering either dish.

For the main courses, San Miguel Cerveza Blanca accompanies the Bacalao Al Pil-Pil and Pork Tomahawk a La Brasa.

The Bacalao Al Pil-Pil features grilled salt cod served with chickpea ragu, silky pil-pil sauce and crispy fried garlic. The Pork Tomahawk a La Brasa, meanwhile, is a smoked thick-cut pork chop served with citrusy achiote pibil sauce, charred eggplant, sweet corn salsa and feta cheese.

The beer's combination of spicy, smoky and citrus notes provides a refreshing contrast to the dishes' richer flavors.

Another highlight is the Arroz de Cerdo, a pork rice dish layered with house-made crispy pancetta, roasted lechon and morcilla. It is paired with San Miguel Super Dry, whose clean and crisp finish helps balance the richness of the pork.

The collaboration also incorporates San Miguel Cerveza Negra into two dishes, including the Black Garlic Salpicao. The dish features grilled beef tenderloin, fermented black garlic and shimeji mushrooms, served in a black garlic salpicao sauce finished with a Cerveza Negra reduction.

The dark lager also makes its way into dessert through the Sticky Date Pudding, which combines warm date pudding with miso-soy caramel, house-made olive oil ice cream and candied pecans. A Cerveza Negra reduction adds depth to the caramel, coffee and chocolate notes that complement the dessert's sweetness.

Through the collaboration, Mijo Reserva and SMB highlight how beer can go beyond being a companion to a meal, becoming an ingredient and pairing element that enhances the overall dining experience.

The seven-dish menu will be available at Mijo Reserva until December 19, 2026.

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