Comfort food, home-cooked meals: Artists find second home in Makati resto

MANILA, Philippines — Sari Kitchen officially launched last October, well over a year since Ely Buendia, Audry Dionisio, and Pat Sarabia took over what used to be a Thai hot pot restaurant just outside Makati's business district.

The three musicians — who run Offshore Records — purchased the previous Thai Mookota and the Sari Sari Bar behind it to curate an establishment centered instead around Asian comfort food, that is, familiarity and nostalgia.

Philstar.com spoke to Ely, Audry and Pat to talk about entering the Food and Beverage (F&B) space, starting with their relationship with food.

Dionisio began by joking about their unhealthy preference before sharing that her favorite part was tasting different dishes that would make their menu.

The Eraserheads frontman noted how lucky they were to have favorites from quality restaurants, noting that the Philippines is rooted in a culinary culture.

"Our parents and relatives love to cook so kumbaga nasa dugo natin lahat 'yan. We did try to apply that sa menu," Ely added.

Sarabia spoke from their experience as musicians who frequent gigs, hence they wanted Sari Kitchen to become a second home for fellow artists who are never at their own homes.

Dionisio acknowledged that a year-and-a-half of soft operations may seem long, but noted that it is not case in F&B. The three spent that time perfecting the food, getting to know customers, and pinpointing what does not work for everyone.

"The culmination of that is we're ready. We know how to handle big crowds and what they want," she continued. "Anticipatory na kami, I wouldn't say experts but experienced."

Buendia pointed out that they were handling two business in the restaurant and the hidden bar so a lot of experimenting was required, from the drinks to co-workers.

Both he and Sarabia agree that they were given enough time to perfect operations, the latter saying that building confidence was added help.

Related: Ely Buendia, partners turn Makati restaurant into Sari Kitchen

Menu curation

Most Thai dishes stayed on the Sari Kitchen menu, but they pushed to include more Filipino homecooked meals. They believe these would resonate with locals since these are dishes that they are familiar with.

Sarabia personally pushed for Dynamite and Cheesticks, the latter making the cut for now. Dionisio shared that she wanted the menu to be "tight and not redundant," recalling how the old one was overwhelming.

"They're all good, but if I was a customer, I wouldn't enjoy going through all that and just end up deciding on whatever," she added.

Dionisio further admitted not being really attached to the old menu items but the ones that were retained were those that they enjoyed.

Buendia, meanwhile, championed Tortang Talong, which he likes eating. Dionisio enticed that Sari Kitchen is offering an add-on of either Sisig or Adobo to top the local dish.

A new batch of Michelin Guide honors recipients were recently dished out to Philippine establishments, but culinary recognition isn't top of mind for the three owners.

"We're musicians, our goal really is to survive first the next year, make sure our food is great, and people come back for it," said Dionisio without closing a door to a potential Bib Gourmand down the line.

As "baby" business owners, she reiterated their dreams of full tables every night, "For now, we're just really aiming it to be a place people go to, fill up, stay, and come back."

RELATED: Ely Buendia, Offshore execs open Asian comfort food Makati restaurant