Versatile grape: How raisins enhance dishes

MANILA, Philippines – Raisins are dried grapes that add a certain degree of natural sweetness when used in savory dishes, breads, pastries, desserts, and other sweet treats. They also bring a lot of nutritional goodness to food, including fiber, antioxidants, phytochemicals, calcium, iron and boron, because the drying process concentrates the nutrients and sugars in raisins to make them nutrient-dense. When eaten raw, raisins likewise prove to be a nutritious snack to munch on.

In the recent “Raisin Everyday Energy with California Raisins” event organized by the Raisin Administrative Committee (RAC), James Beard awardee Erwan Heussaff and registered nutritionist-dietitian Jo Sebastian teamed up to show how California Raisins, when added to familiar dishes, can raise the bar when it comes to added natural sweetness and nutritional benefits.

RAC markets California Raisins internationally, and the term “California Raisins” is the collective term for raisins that have been produced in California. California Raisins are available under different brands in the Philippines, so almost all the known brands of raisins in groceries and supermarkets are California Raisins. They are considered superior in quality over generic raisins because they are consistent in size, taste, moisture content, natural sweetness, and nutritional value.

Naturally sweet and containing no added sugar, California Raisins provide 26 grams of natural sugar and 32 grams of carbohydrates for every 1/4 cup serving, thus making it a great source of energy for the body. The same 1/4 cup serving also provides 2 grams of dietary fiber and 298 milligrams of potassium while being naturally low in sodium and free of fat and cholesterol. Many culinary professionals and homemakers see California Raisins as a convenient and ideal ingredient to include as part of a balanced diet.

“California Raisins offer more than natural sweetness. They provide important nutrients that can contribute to the energy we need throughout the day,” said Thomas Wee, regional director, Lieu Marketing Associates (representing the Raisin Administrative Committee). “Their versatility also makes them easy to incorporate into a variety of everyday meals, from breakfast and snacks to sandwiches and savory dishes.”

Versatile

Content creator Erwan Heussaff, meanwhile, took advantage of the versatility of raisins in his two featured recipes: California Raisin Tuna Sandwich and Pininyahang Manok with California Raisins. These recipes show how California Raisins can complement both everyday sandwiches and classic Filipino dishes with their subtle sweetness.

For her part, nutritionist-dietitian Jo Sebastian shared practical meal-planning tips for building more balanced everyday meals. She highlighted how familiar staples such as bread, eggs, meat, vegetables, and fruit can be combined in different ways to create simple, balanced meals that can be prepared in as little time as 10 to 15 minutes, and without requiring complicated recipes or hard-to-find ingredients.

She highlighted simple ways to include California Raisins in any meal of the day, across different eating occasions — from breakfast and lunch to merienda and dinner — thus giving consumers more options when planning nutritious meals around ingredients they already enjoy.

From simple sandwiches to familiar Filipino dishes, California Raisins offer an easy way to bring variety and nutritional goodness to everyday meals. It is readily available in major supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide.

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