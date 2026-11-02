Crepe cake: How to make cake without oven

MANILA, Philippines – Don't have an oven at home but would like to bake a cake? You can still put together a beautiful and delicious cake even when you cannot bake.

There are many ways to do that, and one way is to “build” a cake from the bottom up by stacking crepes with a thin layer of cream cheese filling or frosting between sheets, and then icing the top and sides with the remaining frosting to make a cake.

This dainty pink rose-flavored cake is one such incredible crepe cake, and The Maya Kitchen shows how to put this cake together perfectly.

Rose Crepe Cake

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1/4 cup melted butter

2 cups fresh milk

1 200-gram pack Maya Original Fluffy and Tasty Hotcake Mix

Pink food color, as needed

1 cup cream cheese, at room temperature

1 tsp. rose extract

1 cup whipping cream

Organic sugared rose petals, for garnish

Procedure:

1. Beat eggs in a mixing bowl. Pour in cooled melted butter and fresh milk. Mix until well-combined.

2. Add in Maya hotcake mix and mix until the batter is smooth.

3. Use a toothpick to tint the crepe batter with pink food color. Use only a very small amount of the food color. Mix well and check if the desired pink shade has already been achieved. If not, adjust with more tint.

4. Heat a 6-inch nonstick frying pan over medium heat. Brush pan lightly with oil. Once the pan is hot, ladle a scant 1/4 cup of crepe batter onto the pan. Quickly tilt pan around to get a thin, even layer of crepe. When set, remove crepe to a plate. Repeat the same procedure until all batter is used up. Set cooked crepes aside.

5. For the rose cream filling, whip cream cheese and rose extract in a stand mixer with whip attachment until fluffy, smooth, and well-mixed. Set aside.

6. In another mixer bowl, beat whipping cream until doubled in volume. Fold cream cheese mixture into the whipped cream until well-blended. Set aside. For a sweeter filling, you can add 1 to 2 tbsps. sifted powdered sugar.

7. To assemble, place one crepe on a serving dish. Using an offset spatula, spread a thin layer of rose cream filling on it. Then top with another crepe. Spread another thin layer of filling and repeat the procedure with the remaining crepes and filling to form a cake.

8. Finish the crepe cake by frosting the top and sides with the remaining filling.

9. Optional: For sugared rose petals, carefully pluck petals from a rose flower. Wash the petals gently with water without breaking them. Gently pat them dry and set aside. In a small bowl, beat one egg white until frothy. Dip each rose petal in the foamy egg white then dredge in caster or plain white sugar. Dust off excess sugar. Place covered rose petals on a wire rack to dry for about 9 to 10 hours or overnight. Use to garnish the Rose Crepe Cake.

RELATED: Recipe: How to make Crepes Suzette