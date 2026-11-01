'Mummy Meat-y' treat for Halloween or All Saints' Day

MANILA, Philippines – Since when has meatloaf become a frightful treat for Halloween? Just this once perhaps, when it takes on the form of a cupcake and pairs up with creamy mashed potatoes piped on top of it to look like a mummy with large protruding eyes.

This "boo"-tiful play on traditional meatloaf is a perfect Halloween-themed treat for lunch or dinner, especially if you are gathering as a family at the cemetery or mausoleum to honor your dearly departed Lolo and Lola.

Potatoes USA-Philippines shares this recipe of Mummy Mashed Potato Meatloaf Cupcakes to make things more exciting.

Mummy Mashed Potato Meatloaf Cupcakes

Ingredients:

For the meatloaf cupcakes:

1 1/2 lbs. (680 grams) ground beef (80/20 for moisture; can substitute with half-beef, half-pork or turkey for flavor)

1 1/2 cups (120 grams) panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)

3/4 cup (180 grams) whole milk

2 eggs (100 grams)

1 pc. (90 grams) small onion, grated or finely diced

2 cloves (6 grams) garlic, minced

1/2 cup (50 grams) carrot or zucchini, grated

2 tbsps. (30 grams) ketchup

2 tbsps. tomato paste

2 tbsps. (30 grams) Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. (5 grams) Dijon mustard

1 tsp. (6 grams) Kosher salt

1/2 tsp. (1 gram) black pepper

1/2 tsp. (1 gram) smoked paprika

1/2 cup (120 grams) ketchup, mixed with 2 Tbsps. (25 grams) brown sugar (glaze for meatloaf)

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a muffin tin with parchment cupcake liners to ensure that the meat doesn’t stick.

2. In a small bowl, soak breadcrumbs in milk until they form a loose paste.

3. In a large bowl, combine soaked crumbs, eggs, onion, garlic, grated vegetables, ketchup, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and paprika. Mix gently.

4. Add ground meat last, mixing just until combined.

5. Chill mixture in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

6. Divide mixture into 12 portions and press into muffin liners. Roll into giant meatballs before pressing into the muffin tin so that they bake more evenly. They should mound above the rim of the tin.

7. Spread 1 tsp. glaze (made from 1/2 cup ketchup and 2 tbsps. brown sugar) over each meatloaf cupcake.

8. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until internal temperature hits 160°F (71°C).

9. Remove from oven. Rest for 5 minutes before removing from pan.

For the mashed potatoes:

2 lbs. Russet potatoes

1 cup (240 grams) whole milk

6 tbsps. (85 grams) butter

Kosher salt, as needed

Ground black pepper, as needed

Frozen green peas, to garnish (as ghost eyeballs)

Procedure:

1. Peel potatoes and cut into uniform, 2-inch pieces to ensure they cook evenly.

2. Add diced potatoes to a bowl of cold water and let them sit for a few minutes. Starch should sink to the bottom of the bowl. Then rinse 2 to 3 times or until the water runs clear.

3. Transfer potatoes to a large pot and add enough cold water to cover them by about 1 to 2 inches.

4. Over high heat, bring the pot of water to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Cook potatoes for about 15 minutes or until they are fork-tender and offer no resistance when pierced with a knife.

5. Once cooked, drain the potatoes in a colander and allow them to sit for 1 to 2 minutes to release steam.

6. If using a ricer or food mill, place it over another pot to catch the potatoes as they pass through. You can also use a masher or whisk to mash them directly in the pot you used to boil them.

7. Warm your milk and butter in a separate small pot. Gradually add your warmed milk and butter to the potatoes, gently folding them in with a rubber spatula.

8. Give your mashed potatoes a taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper, if needed.

9. To assemble: Once the meatloaf cups and mashed potatoes are slightly cooled, scoop into a piping bag with a large flat tip or sandwich bag with the corner snipped off.

10. Pipe mashed potatoes on top of meatloaf cupcakes in strips to form a mummy shape.

11. Add some frozen peas for eyes. Serve and enjoy.

Makes 12 servings

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