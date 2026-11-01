For Josh Boutwood, retaining 2 Michelin stars for Helm brings relief first

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity chef Josh Boutwood admitted feeling more relieved than excited after seeing his Makati restaurant Helm retain its two Michelin stars from last year's inaugural Philippine selection.

Boutwood, sporting his familiar handlebar mustache, spoke to reporters after Thursday's Michelin Guide 2027 unveiling and food showcase, which featured dishes from several chefs, including him.

"I feel a lot more relief than than I do excitement because obviously retaining those stars is gonna be always gonna be a challenge," Boutwood said.

He thanked his "wonderful" team for their work in helping Helm retain the distinction.

Helm remains the only two-Michelin-starred restaurant in the Philippines.

Eight other restaurants retained their one-star distinctions: Asador Alfonso, Celera, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Inatô, Kása Palma, Linamnam and Toyo Eatery. Another Makati restaurant, Flow, joined the one-star list this year.

No restaurant in the Philippines has received three Michelin stars.

Boutwood said Michelin recognition is difficult to predict, noting that even strong kitchens can have bad service days and never know when an inspector might be dining.

"At the end of the day, I was never expecting to retain the two stars," he said.

"In our humbleness, we take every day as it comes to ensure that we craft these experiences for our guests that are personal and exciting and memorable."

Boutwood said he was also pleased to see more restaurants from Pampanga on this year's list. The province was not included in the inaugural Philippine selection last year. It was a sticky issue since the province has a reputation for being a culinary destination.

"I love that there's more inclusions from Pampanga. I love that the selection of restaurants is very diversified, which represents our culture a lot more. I love that fact," Boutwood said.

Apag Marangle in Guagua and Tito Boy in Pampanga are among the 31 Bib Gourmand restaurants in the 2027 list. Mila's Tokwa't Baboy and Souq, meanwhile, are among the 86 Michelin-Selected restaurants.

"We were all rooting for everyone and we'll continue rooting for everyone in the years to come," Boutwood added.

Tito Boy restaurant manager Clyde Joshua Zafra also received the Michelin Service Award.

Collective effort

Helm is not Boutwood's only concept on the 2027 list. His other restaurants Ember, Juniper and The Test Kitchen retained their Michelin-selected recognition.

But for Boutwood, putting the Philippines on the global culinary map is a collective effort.

"I don't see ourselves as the prominent one to do that. I look at it more collectively as an industry," he said.

"Restaurants are personalities of our country, and if we can all work together to really promote globally, that's what we are going to do. It's not my job alone; it is us as an industry as a whole."

The corporate executive chef of The Bistro Group said even restaurants that did not make the 2027 list still contribute to showcasing Philippine cuisine to a wider audience.

RELATED: LIST: 9 restaurants retain Michelin Stars for 2027, joined by one-star newcomer Flow