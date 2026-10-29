4 Filipino chefs receive Michelin Special Awards

Chef Frances Tariga of Tadhana with the Michelin Man

MANILA, Philippines — A new batch of Filipino chefs received special awards from the Michelin Guide ahead of restaurants selected to be honored for 2027.

The Michelin Service Award was bestowed upon Clyde Joshua Zafra of the Pampanga-based Tito Boy founded by Chef Bong Sagmit.

The Michelin Young Chef Award was awarded to Francis Lacson of Digamo located in Marikina while Ron Job Sanchez, resident mixologist and head bartender of Makati's Automat restaurant, received the Exceptional Cocktail Award.

A brand new award was given this year in the Philippines, with Frances Tariga, who heads another Makati restaurant Tadhana receiving the Opening of the Year recognition.

Tariga proudly expressed in her acceptance speech what an honor it was for a lesbian Filipina like her to receive an award in the culinary scene.

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