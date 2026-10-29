LIST: 86 2027 Michelin-selected PH restaurants, including 18 debutants

Chefs of newly-minted Michelin-Selected Restaurants in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Some restaurants made this year’s cut, while others didn’t. There are also fresh additions from new locations at the Michelin Guide Philippines 2027 unveiling on Thursday, October 29.

A total of 86 restaurants made the Michelin-Selected list in the ceremony held at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel.

18 establishments were honored for the first time as Michelin-Selected:

Abé (Taguig)

Bombvinos Bodega

Cyria's Kandingan

Digámo

Elaia by Cyma

Haliya

Idalia

Kokeek's Manokan

Kong

Kumedor

Liyab

Makanai

Marjo's Pochero

Mila's Tokwa't Baboy (San Andres)

Oyster Bay

Playa (Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue)

Souq

Tadhanà

Meanwhile the following 68 restaurants retained their Michelin-Selected honors from the inaugural edition last year:

12/10

Abli

Aida's Chicken

Antonio's

Aurora

Automat

Ayá

Benjarong

Blackbird

Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez

Canton Road

Carmelo's Steakhouse

Chie Chie's Pancit Batil Patung

China Blue

Cirkulo

COCO

Cru Steakhouse

Deo Gracias

DIP

El Poco Cantina (Malate)

Ember

Enye by Chele Gonzalez

Fong Wei Wu

Fresca Tattoria

Ginza Nagaoka

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill

Goxo

Hálong

House of Lechon

Iai

Jupiter

Kamakura

Kei

Kodawari (Salcedo)

Lantaw (Compostela)

Locavore (Taguig)

Lola Helen

Lore

Mamacita (Taguig)

Man Ho

Maya

Metiz

Now Now

Oak & Smoke

Offbeat

Old Manila

Origine

Osteria Antica

Pablo

Papillon

People's Palace

Ramen Ron (Makati)

Sala

Seva

Sialo

Socarrat

Steak & Frice

Summer Palace

Super Uncle Claypot (Makati)

Tandem

Taupe

Terraza Martinez

The Test Kitchen

Txanton

Uma Nota

Umu

Yamazoto

Your Local

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