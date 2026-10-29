LIST: 86 2027 Michelin-selected PH restaurants, including 18 debutants
October 29, 2026 | 6:17pm
MANILA, Philippines – Some restaurants made this year’s cut, while others didn’t. There are also fresh additions from new locations at the Michelin Guide Philippines 2027 unveiling on Thursday, October 29.
A total of 86 restaurants made the Michelin-Selected list in the ceremony held at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel.
18 establishments were honored for the first time as Michelin-Selected:
- Abé (Taguig)
- Bombvinos Bodega
- Cyria's Kandingan
- Digámo
- Elaia by Cyma
- Haliya
- Idalia
- Kokeek's Manokan
- Kong
- Kumedor
- Liyab
- Makanai
- Marjo's Pochero
- Mila's Tokwa't Baboy (San Andres)
- Oyster Bay
- Playa (Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue)
- Souq
- Tadhanà
Meanwhile the following 68 restaurants retained their Michelin-Selected honors from the inaugural edition last year:
- 12/10
- Abli
- Aida's Chicken
- Antonio's
- Aurora
- Automat
- Ayá
- Benjarong
- Blackbird
- Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez
- Canton Road
- Carmelo's Steakhouse
- Chie Chie's Pancit Batil Patung
- China Blue
- Cirkulo
- COCO
- Cru Steakhouse
- Deo Gracias
- DIP
- El Poco Cantina (Malate)
- Ember
- Enye by Chele Gonzalez
- Fong Wei Wu
- Fresca Tattoria
- Ginza Nagaoka
- Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill
- Goxo
- Hálong
- House of Lechon
- Iai
- Jupiter
- Kamakura
- Kei
- Kodawari (Salcedo)
- Lantaw (Compostela)
- Locavore (Taguig)
- Lola Helen
- Lore
- Mamacita (Taguig)
- Man Ho
- Maya
- Metiz
- Now Now
- Oak & Smoke
- Offbeat
- Old Manila
- Origine
- Osteria Antica
- Pablo
- Papillon
- People's Palace
- Ramen Ron (Makati)
- Sala
- Seva
- Sialo
- Socarrat
- Steak & Frice
- Summer Palace
- Super Uncle Claypot (Makati)
- Tandem
- Taupe
- Terraza Martinez
- The Test Kitchen
- Txanton
- Uma Nota
- Umu
- Yamazoto
- Your Local
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