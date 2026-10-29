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Food and Leisure

LIST: 86 2027 Michelin-selected PH restaurants, including 18 debutants

Kathleen A. Llemit, Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 29, 2026 | 6:17pm
LIST: 86 2027 Michelin-selected PH restaurants, including 18 debutants
Chefs of newly-minted Michelin-Selected Restaurants in the Philippines
Philstar.com / Kat Llemit

MANILA, Philippines – Some restaurants made this year’s cut, while others didn’t. There are also fresh additions from new locations at the Michelin Guide Philippines 2027 unveiling on Thursday, October 29. 

A total of 86 restaurants made the Michelin-Selected list in the ceremony held at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel. 

18 establishments were honored for the first time as Michelin-Selected:

  • Abé (Taguig)
  • Bombvinos Bodega
  • Cyria's Kandingan
  • Digámo
  • Elaia by Cyma
  • Haliya
  • Idalia
  • Kokeek's Manokan
  • Kong
  • Kumedor
  • Liyab
  • Makanai
  • Marjo's Pochero
  • Mila's Tokwa't Baboy (San Andres)
  • Oyster Bay
  • Playa (Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue)
  • Souq
  • Tadhanà

Meanwhile the following 68 restaurants retained their Michelin-Selected honors from the inaugural edition last year:

  • 12/10
  • Abli
  • Aida's Chicken
  • Antonio's
  • Aurora
  • Automat
  • Ayá
  • Benjarong
  • Blackbird
  • Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez
  • Canton Road
  • Carmelo's Steakhouse
  • Chie Chie's Pancit Batil Patung
  • China Blue
  • Cirkulo
  • COCO
  • Cru Steakhouse
  • Deo Gracias
  • DIP
  • El Poco Cantina (Malate)
  • Ember
  • Enye by Chele Gonzalez
  • Fong Wei Wu
  • Fresca Tattoria
  • Ginza Nagaoka
  • Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill
  • Goxo
  • Hálong 
  • House of Lechon
  • Iai
  • Jupiter
  • Kamakura
  • Kei
  • Kodawari (Salcedo)
  • Lantaw (Compostela)
  • Locavore (Taguig)
  • Lola Helen
  • Lore
  • Mamacita (Taguig)
  • Man Ho
  • Maya
  • Metiz
  • Now Now
  • Oak & Smoke
  • Offbeat
  • Old Manila
  • Origine
  • Osteria Antica
  • Pablo
  • Papillon
  • People's Palace
  • Ramen Ron (Makati)
  • Sala
  • Seva
  • Sialo
  • Socarrat
  • Steak & Frice
  • Summer Palace
  • Super Uncle Claypot (Makati)
  • Tandem
  • Taupe
  • Terraza Martinez
  • The Test Kitchen
  • Txanton
  • Uma Nota
  • Umu
  • Yamazoto
  • Your Local

RELATED: 4 Filipino chefs receive Michelin Special Awards

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