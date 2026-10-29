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LIST: 9 restaurants retain Michelin Stars for 2027, joined by one-star newcomer Flow | Philstar.com
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Food and Leisure

LIST: 9 restaurants retain Michelin Stars for 2027, joined by one-star newcomer Flow

Kathleen A. Llemit, Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 29, 2026 | 6:44pm
LIST: 9 restaurants retain Michelin Stars for 2027, joined by one-star newcomer Flow
Chefs of the Philippine restaurants that received Michelin Stars for 2027
Philstar.com / Kat Llemit

MANILA, Philippines – All nine restaurants that were honored with stars at the Philippine debut of the Michelin Guide last year retained their honors, and they were joined by a newcomer from Makati.

The unveiling took place at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel on Thursday, October 29, where chefs from each establishment were present.

The following kept their One-Star honors:

  • Asador Alfonso
  • Celera 
  • Gallery by Chele
  • Hapag
  • Inato
  • Kasa Palma
  • Linamnam
  • Toyo Eatery

They were joined by Makati-based Peruvian–Filipino cuisine restaurant Flow as a One-Star recipient.

Helm, headed by Josh Boutwood, retained its Two-Star and remained the only Philippine restaurant with such a distinction.

RELATED: LIST: 86 2027 Michelin-selected PH restaurants, including 18 debutants

CHEF CHELE GONZALEZ

JOSH BOUTWOOD

MICHELIN

MICHELIN GUIDE
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