LIST: 9 restaurants retain Michelin Stars for 2027, joined by one-star newcomer Flow

Chefs of the Philippine restaurants that received Michelin Stars for 2027

MANILA, Philippines – All nine restaurants that were honored with stars at the Philippine debut of the Michelin Guide last year retained their honors, and they were joined by a newcomer from Makati.

The unveiling took place at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel on Thursday, October 29, where chefs from each establishment were present.

The following kept their One-Star honors:

Asador Alfonso

Celera

Gallery by Chele

Hapag

Inato

Kasa Palma

Linamnam

Toyo Eatery

They were joined by Makati-based Peruvian–Filipino cuisine restaurant Flow as a One-Star recipient.

Helm, headed by Josh Boutwood, retained its Two-Star and remained the only Philippine restaurant with such a distinction.

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